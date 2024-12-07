“I’m Safe!”: Having Been Traded 3 Times, Josh Hart Expresses Relief Ahead of 2024-25 Trade Deadline

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Aside from the NBA’s elite players, the days running up to the trade deadline may be nerve-wracking. This is especially true for role players, who are a hot commodity in the NBA. Josh Hart discovered the harshness of the trade deadline the hard way. However, after three trades over his seven-year career, the 2024 deadline marked the first time he felt safe.

Hart and Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson spoke about the complexities of getting traded on ‘The Roommates Show’. Hart claimed that a critical decision leading up to the 2023-24 season ensured his security when the trade deadline passed. He said,

“This was my first year I wasn’t in trade talks. The only reason why I was not in trades is because when I signed my extension, I signed in August. I forgot what day it was like, August 9. So I couldn’t technically get traded for six months, February 9. Trade deadline was February 8. So I couldn’t get traded.. This is the only year I’m sitting here I’m just like, ‘I’m safe!'”

Realistically, the Knicks were not going to deal Hart at the deadline. He became the team’s heart and soul. However, even if the Knicks wanted to, they couldn’t because of the contract extension regulations.

In the offseason of 2023, New York and Hart agreed to a four-year, $80.92 million agreement that included a team option for the final year. Once a player signs an extension, their team is unable to trade them for six months. The day after the trade deadline, Hart barely passed the barrier that would allow the team to deal him.

The 6-foot-4 forward went on to win over Knicks fans during the team’s 2024 playoff run. Particularly given his performance against the Sixers in the first round. He is currently a key member of the team’s core.

Hart’s trades in his career

Hart struggled to find his home before making his way to the Knicks. He was a part of three trades throughout his career. Additionally, he remained in trade talks in the years he wasn’t traded. It all began ahead of his third season.

Hart spent the first two seasons of his career with the Lakers. However, ahead of the 2019-20 season, he found himself a part of the blockbuster trade, which sent Anthony Davis from the Pelicans to LA.

His tenure with the Pelicans lasted two and a half seasons until he was a part of another trade. New Orleans sent Hart to the Trail Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum.

Hart’s time in Portland was shorter than in New Orleans. In the very next season, the team dealt the forward to the Knicks. He immediately found his new home as he thrived due to his never-ending hustle.

He has now evolved into one of the best role players in the league, and his contributions to the Knicks are a big reason they are a contender in the Eastern Conference.