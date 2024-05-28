“I’m The First One to Throw Hands”: Kevin Hart and Julius Randle Go Back and Forth Amidst the Celtics-Pacers Heated Scuffle

The recent clash between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers witnessed several unprecedented yet hilarious exchanges. Besides on-court scuffles, a battle was also fought on social media. Julius Randle unexpectedly engaged in a back-and-forth with Kevin Hart. Their off-court conversation gave rise to an entertaining instance on NBA Unplugged, during Game 4 of the ECF series.

Featuring on the show, Hart indirectly pulled Randle’s leg, stating, “It’s the NBA, it’s all push and no action”. The latter did not let the comedian’s comments slide, hitting him back with, “You about action out there, Kev?”.

Refusing to be outmaneuvered, Hart jokingly made a bold declaration,

“All you gotta do is ask about me…Look I’m the first one to throw hands”.

Pacers/Celtics shoving: Julius Randle: "Ain't nothing bout to happen" Kevin Hart: "NBA–all push no action" Ju: "You about action out there?" Kev: "Listen…Ask about me…Church league. First one to throw hands" Ju: "They 7ft Kev" Kev: "Don't think we didn't have big pastors" pic.twitter.com/hnQEhAjrdC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 28, 2024

Their trash-talking continued for a bit longer until the NBA clash resumed. By the end of this discussion, the entire panel burst into laughter, highlighting their closeness. This also proved that their initial statements against one another were light-hearted.

The drama majorly circled the questionable antics of the Pacers’ Myles Turner. Initially, he pushed Derrick White to the floor, receiving a foul call against him. Soon, the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown slightly pushed his opposition to display his frustration. Failing to control his emotions, Turner took matters a bit too far by pushing Brown hard towards the stands.

However, the scenario returned to its norm shortly after this. Players from both teams intervened to calm things down, ironically justifying the initial stance of Hart. Amidst this fleeting entertainment, the NY Knicks star shed light on a key update.

Julius Randle highlighted the timeline for his return

Late in January, Randle suffered from a shoulder dislocation, sidelining him for weeks. Initially, the player underwent rehabilitation to ensure a comeback to the roster by the postseason. However, this failed to decrease the severity of the condition, forcing him to opt for surgery in April.

More than a month later, Randle opened up about his status for the first time in this show,

“I spent like two and half months rehabbing before, so when I came out of shoulder surgery I was recovering pretty fast; all my muscles around my shoulder are strong. So I’ve been healing up great. Been taking my time. Not in a rush. But I like where I’m at for sure”.

Julius Randle: "I spent 2.5 months rehabbing before, so when I came out of shoulder surgery I was recovering pretty fast; all my muscles around my shoulder are strong. So I've been healing up great. Been taking my time. Not in a rush. But I like where I'm at for sure" pic.twitter.com/xQKzCgWwX1 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 28, 2024

If the Knicks would have had the services of the superstar forward, they might have booked their seat in the conference finals in place of the Pacers. Even though the Knicks had to suffer due to injuries, his words provided hope for a brighter future for the franchise.

The roster has already displayed its capability without his services at the knockout stages. With him running the show, the positive outcomes are bound to come for the franchise.