“I’m Under Your Skin”: Draymond Green Describes the Thrill of Getting Booed by Fans

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is currently out promoting his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. During his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Green received a warm welcome from the fans inside the studio. However, that wasn’t something that he was expecting as he is used to getting booed across the country. This soon became a topic of discussion during the show after Kimmel brought up the subject.

Green getting booed is pretty warranted most of the time. His violent outbursts on the court have caused trouble not only for him but for his team as well. Therefore, he often tends to get antagonized by fans, and quite deservedly so.

However, Green told Kimmel that he prefers being a villain as it’s a thrill to him. The four-time NBA Champion enjoys the thought of people booing him because he believes that fans only heckle people they find to be a threat. And Green likes the idea of being one to the opposition.

When Kimmel asked him if he hates getting booed, he said, “I absolutely love it. It’s the best. I mean, who has ever booed someone they didn’t think was a threat…Number one, I know I’m under your skin so that just leads me to do more things.”

But there are two arenas in the country where the 34-year-old feels like he is immune from being booed, “Maybe two arenas in the NBA I don’t get booed, one of them is Chase.”

That was a pretty obvious answer because the fans in San Francisco see him as a home player. But he also feels at home at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The reason why he gets a free pass in Motown is because Green was born in Saginaw, Michigan and he represented Michigan State during his college days. However, Michigan University fans still boo him in Detroit. So the jeering is usually divided in half.

Moreover, the Detroit Pistons fans probably find similarities between Green and the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons in the 80s, who were known for beating up their opponents. So it’s not surprising if the Pistons fans see the Bad Boys’ antics in Green’s frequent violent outbursts on the hardwood, which even entails punching opponents and choking them during altercations.

Draymond Green addressed being booed by the Cleveland fans

The Warriors and the Cavaliers had an interesting rivalry in the league for a while. Understandably, Cavs fans weren’t fond of Green, who is often seen as the primary villain in his team because of his role as an enforcer. Even after this rivalry was theoretically over and the Warriors went to Cleveland for a game in 2020, the home fans booed Green after his name was announced.

At the post-game presser, Green told reporters, “I love that…to come back here and they still boo me, it’s like man, that little chapter is over, but when they boo me, it just kind of takes me back.”

It seems like booing Draymond Green is never going to work, but that won’t stop the fans from trying it next time they see him.