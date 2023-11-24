In Awe Of Michael Jordan’s Final Shot As A Bull, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Once Claimed That Singular Bucket Was The Perfect Description Of His Career

June 12, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell (3) in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

During the 2003 All-Star Weekend, NBA on TNT gathered Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Magic Johnson for one special episode. Hosted by Ernie Johnson Jr., the panel spoke about the greatness of Michael Jordan as he prepared to suit up for his final All-Star Game.

At one point in the special episode, a graphic displayed that fans voted for the “switch of hands” layup against the Los Angeles Lakers as Michael Jordan’s greatest play. The play received 36% of the total votes.

However, Kenny Smith didn’t agree with the voters. According to “The Jet”, MJ’s final shot as a player for the Bulls – the 1998 Championship-winning shot against the Jazz – was the greatest.

Smith explained how that one play summarized Mike’s entire illustrious career.

“I got to go with the last Utah shot. That showed everything. That showed fundamentals, that showed his escape dribble, that showed his follow through, that showed everything about him. Game-winning situation. To me that capsulizes his whole career in one play,” Smith detailed.

Goes without saying, the shot was of extremely high significance. Knocking down that infamous midrange jumper over Byron Russell, Jordan helped the Illinois side clinch their 6th title in eight years.

What did Michael Jordan do after parting ways with the Chicago Bulls?

Michael Jordan finished his stint with the Chicago Bulls after the conclusion of the 1997-1998 season. By then, His Airness had already won 10 scoring titles, five MVPs, six Championship, and six Finals MVPs. Following the postseason, as everyone expected, Michael Jordan announced his retirement from the NBA for the second time in his career.

After a short break, Air Jordan made his return to the league. However, he didn’t return as a player, but as a member of the front office of a franchise. On January 19, 2000, Mike was introduced as the president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards. During his tenure as a member of the front office, the team didn’t perform as everyone expected them to. The Wizards finished 13th in the conference during the 1999-2000 season, and 14th in the conference during the 2000-2001 season.

The team’s constant failures led MJ to come out of retirement once again. For the next two seasons, MJ took on the floor as the team’s starting small forward. Despite being almost 40 years old, the former UNC Tar Heel recorded 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, leaving every naysayer speechless.

Ultimately, Mike decided to hang up his boots for the final time after the conclusion of the 2002-2003 campaign.