“In This Little Time, That’s How He Builds Trust”: Deuce McBride Mentors Knicks Rookie Ariel Hukporti vs Pacers

Oct 25, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Bench guard Miles “Deuce” McBride is proving to be a dependable asset for the New York Knicks this season. The transformation has been evident in the opening two matches where Head Coach Tim Thibodeau gave him 20+ minutes each. There is another larger layer to McBride’s player persona — he is proving to be a great mentor as well to the rookie in the squad.

In the 25-point win against the Indiana Pacers, McBride scored eight points and nailed both his three-point attempts, making the most of the minutes he was accorded. The 24-year-old has clearly worked hard to earn the trust of coach Thibs. He is hoping that his rookie teammate Ariel Hukporti will also follow suit, building the reputation brick-by-brick like he did and become indispensable to the coach.

In the 2024 draft, the Knicks selected Hukporti (the #58 pick) in the second round. As a former second-round pick himself (#36 in the 2021 Draft ), McBride understands the challenge ahead for Hukporti and the value of each minute on court. He has been trying to be there for the junior player.

During the game against the Pacers, McBride was heard advising Hukporti, urging him to give it all in each and every play.

“That’s how I earn minutes, you know what I am saying? That’s how I earned it. In this little time, that’s how he builds trust,” said McBride.

"Make the most of these minutes…That's how I earned it…In this little time, that's how he builds trust" –– Deuce McBride to Ariel Hukporti pic.twitter.com/9pA6EUnWRC — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 26, 2024

Most second-round picks tend to fade away from the limelight after a couple of seasons. They don’t even get starts. McBride has been an exception and has gradually earned a roster spot.

During his first two seasons, McBride received around 10 minutes a game, and was buried at the tail-end of the rotation. He shot below 30% from the three-point line and wasn’t a dependable offensive option. However, during the 2023-24 campaign, he made huge strides.

On an average, McBride received 19.5 minutes per game last year and made full use of the time by tallying 8.3 points per game. He improved his average to 41% from beyond the arc.

In March, he peaked. Coach Thibs gave him 40+ minutes for nine straight games and he put up 13.9 points per game, nailing 2.9 triples per match with an excellent 44.6% shooting from the deep. Coach Thibs rarely allots heavy minutes to guards who can’t defend so well. Despite being just 6’1”, McBride did a great job of handling the perimeter, which clearly shows how he has grown on both ends of the court.

The Knicks Front Office is evidently elated with his progress and rewarded him with a three-year, $13 million extension last season. He makes for an ideal role model and mentor for the 22-year-old Hukporti. The tips, coming from someone who knows how to survive the league despite initial struggles adjusting to the NBA game, can inspire the rookie.

The 7-footer Hukporti’s massive frame makes him an intimidating presence around the paint. It enables him to be an effective rebounder as well. He is likely to get five to 10 minutes every now and then since the Knicks’ frontline has been decimated due to the absence of Mitchell Robinson. The athletic center can, in fact, perform the same role as Robinson.

During the game against the Pacers, Hukporti played six minutes and made full use of the time by blocking two shots and grabbing a rebound. In the season-opening loss against the Celtics, he received six minutes again where he gripped four rebounds and blocked a shot.

Although he is yet to score, the German center has grabbed attention with his hustle. A steady progress from the base he has created in the early outings could see him land regular minutes.