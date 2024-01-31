Influencer Shows Off Brooklyn Nets’ $20,000 Luxury Experience, Deems it the Best in the Country: “Escort You Through the Players Tunnel”

Mar 14, 2020; Brooklyn, NY, USA; A young couple wearing masks walk in front of an empty sidewalk at Barclays Center because the NCAA Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament was cancelled because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA courtside experience is something that every basketball fan wants to enjoy at least once in a lifetime. And when it’s Barclays Center, it can be a much more luxurious and enthralling experience. The homecourt of the Brooklyn Nets now offers a courtside Crown Club experience, for a whopping $20,000 for the tickets. However, it seems every penny spent for this is worth the while, as described by Instagram influencer Jacksdiningroom.

As the Instagram video highlights, guests who buy these tickets are first “escorted inside the Nets’ practice facility and then through the courtside tunnel to experience the Nets’ exquisite in-house Sommelier service.

The sommelier offers guests an experience to taste some of the most exquisite wines at the Barclays Center. Next, the guests are escorted to the Crown Club Garden, with its security making one feel like a celebrity surrounded by bodyguards of their own.

The Crown Club Garden has an All-You-Can-Eat private buffet system, offering the most luxurious gourmet meals just ten steps from the court. The ticket also provides access to a Dessert room, which offers unlimited access to one’s sweet cravings. The Make-Your-Own-Gelato machine particularly fascinated the influencer, who described it as “shockingly amazing!”

After experiencing these amenities, the security guards personally “escort you through the players’ tunnel to your courtside seats”. Truly, the Brooklyn Nets have exceeded expectations to pamper their courtside fans, even if it comes at a hefty cost. However, every penny spent is worth the money, as this experience is a lifetime’s worth for every die-hard NBA fan.

The Barclays Center is the third-most expensive arena in the NBA

The Barclays Center is indeed a stunning marvel of architecture, home to the Brooklyn Nets in the popular neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. The arena started operating in 2012 and was constructed at a cost of approximately $1,000,000,000, which would now amount to $1,300,000,000 if adjusted for inflation. The arena is home to several modern amenities and can host concerts, conventions, and other sporting and entertainment events.

Alongside the Brooklyn Nets, the Barclays Center is the home to the WNBA team, New York Liberty as well. The arena was built as part of a future $4.9 billion future business and residential complex known as the Pacific Park.

The New York State’s Empire State Development Authority owns the arena and has currently leased the center to Brooklyn Event Center LLC, owned by the Nets owner Joseph Tsai, with its operations being managed by Tsai’s BSE Global. With a seating capacity of 19,000 for basketball games and the capacity to host other important events, the Barclays Center generates an estimated annual revenue of $238,000,000.