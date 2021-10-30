“Inspector Seb Vettel can shoot free throws as well as he can drive an F1 car!” – The F1 and the NBA had their first ever free throw contest for charity

The NBA and F1 came together when the Grand Prix came to the United States last week, involving Seb.

Seb Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll won the inaugural free throw contest held at the collaborative even between the NBA and F1. Two sports that don’t have anything in common- yet when they met to have a free throw competition for charity, it was a fun moment when they came together.

This collaboration was for the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebrations at the track of Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. The event was held at the paddocks, where they had a half court built.

Anyone who follows F1 closely, knows that the curbs at the Austin track have the same color scheme as the NBA, making it a perfect fit. Chris Bosh, Dikembe Mutombo, Sean Elliot and Fabricio Oberto were at the track to promote the event.

The event was a simple one: Each driver from all the teams got 10 shots each: their combined score would determine the winner. It was fun to see an athlete so great at a high octane sport like F1 try something else for a change.

When @F1 drivers took on @NBA’s free throw challenge 😂🏀 Who impressed you the most? pic.twitter.com/xieL1Mb3mK — NBA UK (@NBAUK) October 30, 2021

Seb Vettel and his teammate Lance Stroll were the best out of everyone else

The Aston Martin duo were on target the best, with Vettel hitting 6 out of his 10 free throw attempt, and stroll making 3. they combined to score 9/20, the next best being 8/20 from the Team Haas. The best individual performance was by Daniel “Honey Badger” Riccardo shooting 7/10 FTs. That’s better than a lot of NBA players!

The drivers had a good time and were good sports, cheering for each other. The legends were particularly impressed with Riccardo’s shooting form, his stroke very smooth and natural. The worst performer was George Russell who made no shots.

The NBA also unveiled the 75th anniversary jewel encrusted basketball at the event, something designed specially for this year.

The winning team got 20,000 dollars to donate to their favored charity – The Ann Richards School Foundation.