Intrigued By Nikola Jokic’s ‘Half a Dozen’ Horses, Aaron Gordon Visits Superstar Teammate’s Serbian Hometown For Family Race

Recently, Denver Nuggets’ superstar Nikola Jokic was seen hanging out at a horse race in his hometown of Sambor, Serbia. Jokic was accompanied by his Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon, according to the r/denvernuggets subreddit. The two players seem to be making the most out of their off-season. Jokic, who is known to have a special interest in horse racing, owns more than half a dozen horses in Sambor, according to the Athletic.

His unique interest seems to have piqued Gordon’s interest, who also seemed to be enjoying his time. While Jokic was the obvious star for the Nuggets, Gordon did more than a job. He scored his Playoff high of 2 points in game 4 of the Finals, and has thoroughly earned the vacation as well.

Nuggets fans will be delighted to see the connection between two of their most notable players. Gordon and Jokic seemed to be getting along off the court just as well as they do on it.

The two were spotted enjoying their time at a horse race. While most NBA stars use their offseason to vacation at high-profile destinations, Jokic’s love for horses means that he uses his free time to tend to his horses.

The Nuggets’ big man had been relieved after the NBA Finals, claiming that he wants to go home. According to Sporting News. The big man had even joked that he wanted to use Josh Kroenke’s private jet, and had deliberately made the demand publicly.

Jokic named his first horse that he bought in 2016 “Dream Catcher.” He regularly spends his free time back home in Serbia, tending and taking care of his animal friends. After an incredibly historic season for him and the Nuggets, Jokic has every right to spend his time doing what he loves most.

Jokic was spotted rafting just a month after winning the NBA championship

Nikola Jokic’s love for his hometown is no secret. While most NBA players tend to end up vacationing, he prefers to visit his home.

Jokic obviously has a jam-packed schedule. Additionally, the fact that his home is thousands of miles away is bound to take a toll. The player can be trusted to have gone to Serbia as soon as he could, once the 2022-23 NBA season concluded.

Just a month after the Finals, he spotted Tara rafting on a river back home. Regardless of where he ends up at, the Joker always seems to have the time of his life.