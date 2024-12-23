Is Cade Cunningham the Most Underrated First Pick in the NBA? Pistons Star Playing at an All-Star Level

Usually in the NBA, the number one draft picks get some extra attention. Their progress is monitored and celebrated by the fans and the media. However, in the case of Cade Cunningham, the opposite is happening. The 2021 #1 draft pick has been putting up big numbers for the Detroit Pistons, but nobody seems to notice.

Advertisement

Last year, the Pistons were going through some bad times. The longest-ever losing streak in NBA history is hard to shake off, but Cade was still putting up historic numbers from a franchise perspective. Still, the media attention, or lack thereof, was understandable. The Pistons only won 14 games after all.

However, Cunningham has turned their fortunes around this season. They’re 12-17 and are currently the 10th seed in the East. They’ve exceeded all expectations, which makes the baffling media silence on his season even more confusing. Usually, when a player goes from being the first pick in the draft to a legitimate All-Star contender, there’s a lot of hype around them. So, why is Cunningham’s name still flying under the radar? Is there a case for him to be an All-Star this season?

Cade Cunningham has improved as a winning player

Cunningham’s game has improved in every aspect. His numbers have gone up significantly as compared to previous seasons. He’s registering career-highs across the board this season, averaging 24 points, 7.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, and 1 block per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point line. The impact of his numbers is even more impressive.

Cade has 1.7 win shares this season in just 24 games. Throughout the entirety of last season, he had a 1.8 win share. Equaling the previous season’s number in a quarter of a season is impressive, to say the least.

His box plus/minus has skyrocketed as well. Last season, his plus/minus was 0.3 which has gone up to 3.2 so far this season. He has been involved in 44.7% of his teammates’ shots, which puts him behind only two players on the list – Trae Young and LaMelo Ball. And Nikola Jokic and LeBron James stand behind Cade on the list.

Cunningham is proving himself as a former number 1 overall pick

The former number-one pick has evolved into a star player with the potential to be the face of the franchise. When Cunningham was picked by the Pistons, he had a lot of hype around his name. However, over the last few years, the hype has slowly faded (largely due to the team’s dismal performances) and now that he is performing at his best, there’s no conversation around him.

Cunningham is the victim of bad timing in this situation. He was picked by the Pistons when they were going through one of the worst phases in franchise history. Last season, they were at the bottom of the table and set the record for most consecutive losses in a season with 28. They are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the unfortunate record.

In the season prior to that, Cunningham underwent a season-ending surgery on his left shin, with only 12 games played. Despite battling injuries and a generally poor stretch of luck for his team, Cunningham has developed into an All-Star caliber player.

Cunningham has been making efforts to bring the Pistons back to glory. However, he doesn’t have a good support system around him that can help him get there. Last season he averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists in 62 games while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point line. Impressed by his output, the Pistons gave him a contract extension deal worth $224 million for five years.

Cade is keeping the Pistons in playoff contention

The Pistons star has started the season on a high note again. Cade Cunningham has taken the Pistons out of the nightmare they dealt with last season. They are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 12-17 record, having won four of the last 10 games.

In the last win against the Suns at the Footprint Center, Cunningham dropped 28 points with 13 assists. Although he hasn’t had a lot of help in scoring from his teammates for the majority of his career, six other players scored points in double digits in the 133-125 win.

From being the worst team in the East for two seasons to rising to 10th place in the first quarter of this season, the Pistons have made a big jump. Similar progress has been seen in the past in the Oklahoma City Thunder once Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started putting up big numbers.

After everything he has done in the last few months, it’s undeniable that Cade Cunningham deserves a lot more praise for his game. He’s certainly highly underestimated as a star player. He also is presenting a strong case to be picked for his first All-Star appearance. But the road to that won’t be easy as guards like Donovan Mitchell and LaMelo Ball are likely to be picked from the East. Despite that, Cunningham has a chance, if he continues to perform the same way.