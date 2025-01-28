Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Warriors Injury Report(Jan 28th)

The Golden State Warriors are set to play the Utah Jazz tonight at the Chase Center. The team has been struggling lately as injuries among other struggles plague it. They are missing important players like Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga in rotation and the effect of it is visible on the outcome.

Green is yet again featured on the team’s injury report. So, will the Warriors veteran lace up tonight against Utah? Let’s find out.

The 34-year-old is reeling from a strain on his left calf and is ruled ‘OUT’ for the next game. Kuminga is also featured on the injury report alongside Green and is ‘OUT’ due to a right ankle sprain. Amidst the team’s recent struggles to win games, this is not a good sign. The Warriors have slipped down to 11th position in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record.

They have lost six of their last 10 games and would like to register a win against a team that’s sitting at the bottom of the table. The one positive for the Warriors fans regarding Green’s injury is that he rejoined the team’s practice this week. The Jazz game will be the fifth straight game that he will miss due to the strain.

Warriors will have everyone other than Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga tomorrow night on the front side of a home back-to-back vs Jazz. They face the Thunder on Wednesday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 28, 2025

In his absence, the Warriors have lost three out of four games. To make matters worse, the Warriors superstar Stephen Curry also looked out of touch in the game against the Lakers. The four-time NBA Champion went scoreless in the second half and could only manage 13 points in 32 minutes. Steph had an off night on scoring as he only shot four of 17 from the field and two of nine from the distance.

Steph is also struggling with an injury. Although he stated that an injured thumb shouldn’t be blamed for his shooting struggles, it’s something that the Warriors might want to look into if he repeats it against the Jazz. While Green is expected to join the Warriors in the coming weeks, there’s no such possibility in Kuminga’s case.

Coach Kerr said, “He’s not close to coming back. He’s on a bike just now. He’s not been on the court in any other capacity other than just shooting stationary shots. So, it’s going to be some time.” They will have to properly utilize the available manpower against the Jazz and come out with an important win.