Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Clippers Injury Report (13th December)

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (center) on the bench during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Losing Paul George to the 76ers and Kawhi Leonard to injury was all but a curse for the Clippers at the start of the season. But with James Harden’s resurgence, things don’t seem as bleak as was expected. And while he is not at his peak anymore, he has been pretty close to it.

Advertisement

With the Clippers poised to face the Nuggets, Harden’s presence, especially with his form is crucial. Thankfully, despite missing the last game due to a groin injury, Harden is healthy and ready to return to the starting lineup tonight.

A geared up Harden facing Nikola Jokic’s side is entertaining on any given day but considering the last time the two sides faced. Fans were treated to some vintage Hardenas he dropped a monster 39-11-9 stat line to lead the LA side to a narrow 126-122 win.

Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, and Derrick Jones Jr. all remain out for tomorrow’s game against Denver. James Harden is officially available after missing last game. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 13, 2024

What makes Harden even more important for the Clippers is his improvement as a passer and court governor. He has become a very dependable playmaker despite having a season with a very modest scoring total, 21.6 points per game, by his standards. He is currently ranked fifth in the league with an average of 8.5 assists per game.

He also brings an air of calmness to the team with his experience and veteran status. For a Clippers side, that is currently unaware of what direction they’re going in, Harden’s veteran presence offers a sense of stability for the younger players.

Having Harden return against an unreliable Nuggets team is a significant advantage for the Clippers, who are currently on a two-game losing streak. Ivica Zubac’s statistics are the finest evidence of how James Harden improves the Clippers’ role players.

The Croatian center is having a career year, averaging 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds, and his almost telepathic connection with the Beard on pick-and-rolls is a very potent weapon in the side’s offensive arsenal.