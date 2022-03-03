Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Brooklyn Nets release availability report ahead of matchup against Jimmy Butler and co

Brooklyn Nets will be hosting Miami Heat for their third matchup this season Thursday night and Kyrie Irving will not be able to join them.

Miami Heat will be facing Brooklyn Nets in the second of a back-to-back. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks last night by a very slim margin. They’re starting to feel Kyle Lowry’s absence. And with Kevin Durant back after 21 games, it will be interesting to see if the Nets can put an end to their misery this year.

The 2x champion was an MVP front runner and led the injured Nets to #1 seed. However, facing the top team in the Eastern Conference in just his first game back will be a difficult task. Even with James Harden by his side KD lost to the Heat earlier this season.

Kyrie Irving will miss Kevin Durant’s first game in over a month

Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play in the upcoming homestand against the Miami Heat. Although the NY city Mayor announced that the vaccination rules will be relaxed in March, it doesn’t help his case.

He will only be able to watch from the sidelines at Barclays center. As ridiculous as it sounds, Kyrie Irving can be in the Arena watching the game but cannot play. With James Harden gone and Ben Simmons still in reconditioning process, it will be extremely difficult for KD to pull the Nets back up all alone.

It’s official; Kevin Durant will return tomorrow against the Heat. Nets have listed Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) as PROBABLE. Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are all OUT. Welcome back KD. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 2, 2022

Durant and Irving individually faced the Miami Heat this season and they both fell short. Hopefully later this month the Nets will get a chance to avoid a clean sweep while facing them in Miami. Ben Simmons is likely to return by then and Irving will be eligible to play in that game.

