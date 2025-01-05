Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Lakers Injury Report(January 5)

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a redemption arc lately. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak and are currently tied with the Denver Nuggets with 20 wins and 14 losses. The team is undeniably getting back in rhythm. They are playing well, their new trades are working, and Austin Reaves has stepped up as an offensive asset. And the cherry on top has been LeBron James’ health. Though he has been a part of the injury report, is a part even today, he is yet to deal with any significant injury.

The 40-year-old, despite his consistency, still has to deal with your average wear and tear as the season goes on. He is currently nursing a ‘left foot injury’ and is almost completely healed. That is why he is marked probable in the injury report for the game against the Rockets. Probable status reflects the team is confident in his availability even if they are being cautious.

Other than LeBron, five other Lakers are also mentioned on the official injury report. Anthony Davis is ‘Probable’ because of a left ankle sprain, and Gabe Vincent is ‘Doubtful’ due to a left oblique strain.

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Christian Wood are ‘Out’ with a left hamstring strain, right foot surgery, and left knee surgery respectively.

Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow in Houston: pic.twitter.com/UgFO64Ahsj — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 4, 2025

LeBron will be crucial for the Lakers

James dropped 30 points, three rebounds, and eight assists against the Atlanta Hawks, ensuring a 119-102 win for his team. In the game against the Blazers, he dropped 38-3-8, leading his team from the front to another victory. The last time LBJ missed a game for the Lakers was on 28th December against the Sacramento Kings. In his absence, the Lakers defeated the Kings 132-122 at home.

The 40-year-old has played 31 of the 34 total games for the Lakers this season so far. He is averaging 24.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists while shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point line. Despite a few rough patches that the Lakers have gone through this season, the superstar has been consistent with his performances.

He is not only their primary scorer but also the floor general. Without him, the Lakers’ offense isn’t as fluid. Against the young Rockets, LeBron’s IQ and offensive prowess will be the key for the team’s win.