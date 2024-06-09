Isiah Thomas Calls Out Michael Jordan Yet Again for Publicly Using the Word ‘Hate’ Against Him

The animosity between the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons and Michael Jordan started a new chapter following the release of the Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance. Pistons’ legendary point guard, Isiah Thomas has been at the forefront of this almost one-sided movement. The two-time NBA champion recently went on X(formerly Twitter) to call out his former rival once again.

Advertisement

Thomas recently got into an exchange with a fan, who used his relationship with Michael Jordan as an example to make a point regarding Caitlin Clark. The tweet ended up catching the attention of the Detroit Pistons legend, who decided to clear the air on the matter yet again.

“Facts you are correct @UnboxedThought you said perceived and I respect you for that. I just wanted it known and to remind everyone only one person MJ has used the word hate publicly. Big Respect to you today, I don’t come from a place of hate real or perceived. Let it be known,” Zeke wrote on X.

Facts you are correct @UnboxedThought you said perceived and I respect you for that. I just wanted it known and to remind everyone only one person MJ has used the word hate publicly. Big Respect to you today, i don’t come from a place of hate real or perceived. Let it be known https://t.co/hqt8k5NrMb — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 6, 2024

Thomas made it clear that he has no ‘hate’ against anybody in his mind. Just because he has defended himself and made his case against the accusations made against him and his Pistons side over the years, doesn’t mean that he hates anyone.

The original post from the X user described how Michael Jordan was hated by the rest of the league over the viewership he brought to the league. According to the user, Caitlin Clark is in a similar predicament.

“That target on her back is big, but she’s going to get through it. MJ did… I’m old enough to remember when he was hated. Isiah Thomas still hasn’t lived down the perceived hate of him,” the tweet read.

For the record “again” I don’t Hate and did not Hate anyone only one person has publicly said they hate the other please stop using my name this way. Let it be known @UnboxedThought

Love, Truth, Peace, Freedom and Justice https://t.co/UkzUrBBARK — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 6, 2024

This led Thomas to point out that he was never the one who ever used the word hate when talking about Michael Jordan. In fact, it was quite the opposite. “For the record “again” I don’t Hate and did not Hate anyone only one person has publicly said they hate the other please stop using my name this way. Let it be known,” Thomas responded.

That’s when the user clarified that he had said ‘perceived hate’. “Said perceived hate. Didn’t say it was on your part,” his tweet read.

Over the years, Michael Jordan has voiced his hatred towards IT and the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ on several occasions, with it being documented in MJ’s series, The Last Dance as well. So, what Thomas is saying, may be true after all.

During his initial years with the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan and his team met the Pistons three times in the playoffs. They were eliminated on all three occasions before they finally got over the hump in 1991. The Pistons’ physical and bullish style of play frustrated Jordan for years before the eventual success.