“It Was Tough to Watch”: Tim Hardaway Sr. Reflects on Son Tim Hardaway Jr’s Head Injury Against the Heat

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s start to the season with the Detroit Pistons took a turn for the worse after the forward sustained three hits to the head in quick succession in his team’s Emirates NBA Cup game against the Miami Heat on November 12th.

His father, Tim Hardaway Sr. joined Mark Jackson’s podcast to discuss what he went through as he saw his son take a nasty fall in the game. He described how, as a father, it was difficult to see his son in pain, and he recalled how he felt concerned seeing him hit the ground. He mentioned how he kept talking to himself, almost urging his son to stand up so that he’d know he was okay. He said,

“He got messed up. I was right there watching, and it was tough to watch. As a dad you watch your son play, and you see him get real hard, then hit the head on the floor real hard, and lay down there, it’s very concerning, it gets real. I’m like, ‘Pop up, pop up’, then I’m like ‘Stay down collect your thoughts.'”

He was relieved that Hardaway Jr. passed concussion protocol and was declared fit to return to the court after the scary incident.

Tim Hardaway Jr.’s head injury

The Pistons beat the Heat 123-121 in overtime, but their celebrations were muted due to the nasty hit that their veteran forward took in the third quarter. He took an elbow to the face, and a knee to his head, then crashed headfirst on the court and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

The game had to be halted for several minutes as medical staff tended to Hardaway, who at one point tried to stand up but then sat back down on the court.

Tim Hardaway Jr. left the floor in a wheelchair after taking multiple hits to the head Hope he is OK. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTB4e9KgdS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 13, 2024

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Hardaway underwent a CAT Scan as there were concerns that he had sustained a severe brain injury. Fortunately, the results were negative.

Sources: Detroit Pistons guard Tim Hardaway Jr. underwent a CAT scan and results were negative. He will be getting stitched up after taking elbow to face and then slamming back of his head against the hardwood. He was wheeled off court. Great news considering how scary it looked. pic.twitter.com/Tqyq37UBgM — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 13, 2024

Despite being cleared by the doctors, he was forced to enter the league’s concussion protocol and had to miss a few games for the Pistons. He was averaging 12.5 points per game and hitting 45.7% of his 3-point attempts before the injury.

His three-game absence has certainly affected his game, as he’s only scored two points in each of his two outings since. Of course, given the nature of the injury, he was never expected to come back and produce at the same level, but the Pistons will be hoping his return to full health will be sooner rather than later. His leadership and 3-point shooting were essential to the team that has fared much better than expected this season.