“It’s a No Brainer”: Jerry West Declared LeBron James Surpassed Kobe Bryant as a Player in 2009

Many talking heads in the media direct negative opinions toward Lakers superstar LeBron James. He’s been on the receiving end of criticism since before he entered the league in 2003. However, as he continued to thrive in the NBA, it became apparent that there was no denying his tremendous skill. Less than a decade into his career, the legendary Jerry West declared that James had surpassed Kobe Bryant as a player.

At the time, LeBron quickly made progress in the conversation regarding the best player in the league. In 2007, he earned his first trip to the Finals, but Tim Duncan and the Spurs swept his Cavs. He won his first MVP award in the 2008-09 season. West has always had a spectacular eye for talent. After all, he was the one who traded for Bryant in 1996. However, he had to keep it real when revealing his opinion between the two stars. He said,

““Well, to me, it’s a no-brainer, LeBron James…Even though it’s hard for me to be objective because I brought Kobe to Los Angeles, I do think LeBron has surpassed Kobe as a player.”

LeBron and Kobe played two completely different play styles, which made them hard to compare. Bryant mastered the art of putting the ball in the basket even if multiple defenders stood in his way. On the other hand, James’ unselfishness coupled with his physical dominance resulted in a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. However, the 6-foot-9 forward’s versatility stood out as a deciding factor in West’s decision.

West praised LeBron’s ability to play four positions on the basketball court. In fact, in the 2021-22 season, 13 years after West’s claim, James even logged in minutes at the center position. His overwhelming strength allowed him to hold his own against the physicality of power forwards that made their presence felt in the paint. In addition, West lauded LeBron’s athleticism stating, “I don’t know if there’s a better athlete that I’ve seen play professional basketball.”

Over a decade following West’s comments, LeBron is proving him right as he continues to play at an elite level in the NBA.

LeBron James’ case over Kobe Bryant as the GOAT

In 2009, the debate between the two stars was quite close, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Bryant currently still has James beat in terms of championships with 5 to James’ 4. However, LeBron’s individual accolades see him clear the Lakers legend, and by a long shot.

Despite being labeled a ‘pass-first player’, LeBron clinched the league’s all-time scoring record and continues to add to it every game. James is a four-time MVP recipient while Bryant only won the award once in his career. LeBron also boasts 4 Finals MVPs to Kobe’s 2. The signs pointing to LeBron as the GOAT aren’t strictly by the fans but many players lean toward ‘The King’ as well.

In The Athletic’s most recent annual player poll, 42.1% of players chose LeBron as the GOAT, in comparison to only 9.8% that chose Kobe. The difference in the votes is stark and shows how big of a gap professional basketball players believe exists between the two. This isn’t to undermine Kobe Bryant’s skill but rather to showcase how great LeBron James truly is.