J R Smith Expresses Disdain For Being Forced To Pit LeBron James Against Carmelo Anthony During His Knicks Trade

J.R. Smith had a career as accomplished as any other journeyman in the NBA. In his 16 years, Smith won two titles (2016 with the Cavaliers and 2020 with the LA Lakers), as well s the 6th Man of the Year Award in 2013. One of his longer team stints is when he played for the Knicks between 2012-2015. Swish opened up about this time in his life during a recent appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7 PM In Brooklyn podcast.

Advertisement

Smith’s tenure with the Knicks was marked by a deep sense of camaraderie and fulfillment, particularly due to his close relationship with Melo after the duo previously played together on the Nuggets. So when Smith was dealt from the Knicks to the Cavaliers, he was heartbroken. He tells Melo and the other guys in the podcast studio that the trade moved him to tears.

“I ain’t gonna lie bro I cried,” admitted Smith. He then revealed that he was in Memphis at the time, preparing for a game against the Grizzlies when he was informed. The Cavaliers acquired Smith and Iman Shumpert from the Knicks and a protected 2015 first-round pick from the Thunder. In return, they sent Dion Waiters to the Thunder, and Lou Amundson, Alex Kirk, and a 2019 second-round pick to the Knicks.

Smith got to join LeBron James on the Cavs, yet he still remembers how the media tried to use him to pit Melo against LBJ. “The most a** thing about it. I was going to a new situation and the media always trying to put 1 and 1 against each other,” he said. “First of all, we was all cool.” Smith then recalled the slew of questions he had to answer about LeBron’s leadership versus Carmelo’s.

Melo understands that him and Bron will always be compared to one another. Same draft class, prodigal scorers, similar builds, and to top it all off, the media now had a player switching from one to the other. It was only a matter of time before lengthy comparisons between the two small forwards began.

“Don’t put me in a position where I feel like I got to defend him while I’m protecting him,” added Smith. Melo backed up Smith’s story, calling it a clear example as to the negative affects the media can have on an athlete’s life.

Smith once said that playing with LeBron was a gift and a curse

One great thing about Smith is that he is not afraid to speak his mind. He was once asked about how he thinks younger players feel about playing next to LeBron now that he’s in his 40s. Smith’s answer was much more about his personal experience gaming with LeGOAT.

“It’s a gift and a curse when playing with Bron,” Smith stated in an old interview. “I love Bron to death but a lot of guys don’t like him cause it can go one of two ways: what did you not do to help him win, and who else didn’t help to not help him win.”

The pressures of playing with one of the greatest players of all time is understated by many. Role players like J.R. were always expected to elevate LeBron and Carmelo. The second that they fumbled, they were scapegoated as the sole reason for a loss.

Smith shares a strong bond with both James and Melo, built on years of playing together and mutual respect. To say that he got to ball next to the two legends is enough for any athlete’s resume.