Ja Morant Has Never Once Lost To The Brooklyn Nets in 3 Years: Will That Streak Continue?

Ja Morant has been a mainstay in the NBA over the last three seasons, but is yet to lose a game to the Brooklyn Nets.

Every NBA superstar has a particular foe against whom they just can’t seem to lose. LeBronto is a prime example of the same highlighting King James prolific record against the Toronto Raptors.

Even one of the younger starlets of the NBA seem to have found his LeBronto. Ja Morant seems to quite enjoy outings against the Brooklyn Nets.

Also read: Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Nets? Grizzlies’ Rising Superstar’s Availability Update for Monday

However, due to the Nets and the Grizzlies being in opposite conferences, the sample size is considerably low. In his fledgling career, Morant has come against the Brooklyn Nets on 4 instances. Ja holds a 100% record in these contests.

Ahead of the Nets’ visit to Memphis, this record required revisiting.

How has Ja Morant fared in games against the Nets?

A 4-0 record stands in good stead in itself for Ja Morant and his exploits against the Nets. However, it isn’t mere team success that stands as proof of Morant’s success against the Brooklyn-based outfit.

The Grizzlies’ star has averaged 22 points and 6.3 assists across these 4 contests. This, despite him having played only 13 minutes and recording 7 points in one of the four games.

A 36-point, 8-assist outing against the Nets from 2022 and a 30-point, 9-assist showing in 2019 hallmark his affinity to a Net bashing.

Fresh off a loss, the Grizzlies would look to be back in winning ways against their star’s favorite opponent yet. Will another 30-point bomb be hitting the Nets tonight?

Who is Morant’s least favorite opponent, statistically?

With the Nets at the receiving end of more Morant success, the question naturally arises – Who has been the most successful team against Ja and his Grizzlies?

Surprisingly enough, the proud winner of that honor is the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been undergoing a weird transitional phase over the past few years. However, that doesn’t seem to be a problem against Morant and the Grizzlies.

The young point guard is yet to register a win against the Pacers. With the Pacers expected to be part of the tanking group with sights set on Victor Wembanyama, that record might see a change this season.

But as of now, Morant is 0-3 against the Eastern Conference Outfit. Surely Morant has eyes on the fixture to get rid of that anomaly in his head-to-head charts for teams.

Also read: A Flashy New Chain and “49” Ja Morant Points Tonight: NBA Twitter Goes Berserk Over Grizzlies Star