Jalen Brunson Confesses Relying On Old Tech to Capture Daughter’s Moments For a Unique Reason

Jalen Brunson broke out as a bona fide star in the NBA during his 2023-24 campaign with the New York Knicks. But his offseason somehow managed to be even more eventful. Brunson and his wife, Ali Marks, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Jordyn James Brunson, on July 31, 2024.

The couple kept Marks’ pregnancy under wraps prior to their child’s arrival but eventually announced the birth of the baby girl via an Instagram post on August 20. Now that the two-time All-Star is a father, he’s grown to appreciate what his parents did for him growing up even more.

It’s difficult to truly understand the responsibilities of a parent until one experiences it for themselves. Brunson may be a basketball icon, but he’s still had to learn plenty through his experiences being a father.

The rest of the Roommates Show crew agreed that Brunson will appreciate his parents’ efforts even more as his daughter grows older. For now, though, the Knicks playmaker is simply trying to soak in every moment he can with his infant. Brunson even shared the unique way he’s been capturing his daughter’s early moments.

“I got an old camcorder, because me and my sister, I found old videos of us when we were kids. I was like, ‘D*mn,’ … It was like nostalgic,” Brunson explained. “So I got an old camcorder, and I try to record like 30 seconds to a minute of just like little things. Just to have, right? So I’ve been doing that.”

When he was questioned why he was still using the old-school tech, Brunson explained that it saves time compared to scrolling on a mobile device. “Even with all the videos I have on my phone … It’s just hard to go like, ‘I gotta find this one video.’ Like I’m doing right now, I’m trying to find the video,” the 28-year-old continued.

Marks has been Brunson’s biggest fan throughout his rise to superstardom, often showing her support via social media posts featuring her donning Knicks attire. Throughout New York’s playoff run this year, Marks showed off several slickly designed Brunson-themed outfits. Her admiration is expected, though. The pair are high school sweethearts, after all.

Most of Marks’ Instagram posts have been solo, but every now and then, she’ll show off their adorable baby daughter, who turns one next month. One of her most popular posts, Marks is once again flexing a shirt with her husband’s face, only this time, Jordyn is intently playing with a stuffed animal in front of her full-length mirror.

It will still be some time before Jordyn Brunson is able to walk and talk. But considering how much Jalen and Ali love to show off their family, Jordyn will undoubtedly continue to be a fixture of their social media posts in the coming years.