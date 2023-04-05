17 Years After Being Robbed of an MVP, Shaquille O’Neal Vehemently Backs Joel Embiid For it, Despite Nikola Jokic Competition

Shaquille O’Neal is arguably the greatest center to have ever played the game of basketball. But that’s basically common knowledge at this point. So, why are we saying it at all? Well, because it means that, on this topic, the man really does have a G-14 classification, a kind that no one in the world can even hope to take away.

That said, when it comes to the MVP race this season, perhaps a vote from Shaq should be counted as the most important. After all, the race has essentially come down to 2 centers, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid.

Jokic, of course, is a 2-time MVP already, and for the most part, has been having a very good season. However, has Joel Embiid finally gotten to the point where he has justifiably usurped his Slovenian rival? O’Neal most certainly seems to think so, given his most recent Instagram stories.

What was the Instagram post Shaquille O’Neal shared?

Joel Embiid’s MVP campaign has started to gain some serious traction over the last couple of months. And now, it seems to have started reaching its boiling point.

In the recent game against the Boston Celtics, the man recorded an astounding 52 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks. He also shot 80% from the field, so yes, beyond an MVP performance, something Doc Rivers spoke on after the game. Take a look at the Instagram post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Has @SHAQ made his MVP pick for this season known? pic.twitter.com/KSz9sU4nZQ — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) April 5, 2023

This post, and the performance it references evidently caught Shaquille O’Neal’s attention because this is exactly the post he shared on his Instagram story. And of course, it is also the reason why he has selected Joel Embiid as his MVP. However, does it also come out of a certain personal vendetta too?

Shaquille O’Neal believes he had MVP awards stolen from him

Shaquille O’Neal does indeed have his own MVP award. But, to this day, he believes that he should have won yet another one. How many was it? Take a look at the YouTube clip below to find out.

Steve Nash won two MVPs, that came in the 2004-05, and 2005-06 seasons. Shaquille O’Neal may be a generous man now, but somehow, we don’t think he has changed enough to forget about this one any time soon.