Jalen Brunson Refuses to Speak on Knicks Trading Groomsmen, Distances Himself From Front Office Decisions

Shubham Singh
Published

Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half of game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Knicks front office pulled off one of the most surprising moves of the offseason last week, trading Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves to acquire star Karl-Anthony Towns. While the move was a massive coup for New York, many pondered whether trading one of their four former Villanova players would negatively impact the rest, especially Jalen Brunson. The answer is seemingly yes.

When asked about the trade during the Knicks’ Media Day, the superstar refused to entertain any questions and pinned it on the front office, suggesting he wasn’t kept in the loop about the move. Per The Athletic senior writer, James L. Edwards III, the guard said,

I don’t deal with anything front office wise”

 

When asked about his relationship with DiVincenzo, Brunson gave a stoic yet telling response. He said,

Donte was a groomsmen at my wedding. That should say enough about our relationship.”

The move has seemingly not only caught fans and analysts by surprise but also the players and their teammates. 

