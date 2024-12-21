Jalen Brunson’s Sacrifice Allowed Karl-Anthony Town to Fit Perfectly in New York, Claims ESPN Analyst

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) watches as center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three point basket to clinch a win against the Toronto Raptors near the end of the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

When the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns to field him as their center, there were concerns about whether he’d be able to adapt to the role. He started his career at the 5 but moved to 4 after the Timberwolves acquired a better rim protector in Rudy Gobert. Given that his former team felt the need to upgrade, questions were asked why New York felt he was equipped for that role. However, he has silenced the critics and Tim Legler believes Jalen Brunson has played a massive role in helping him do that.

Towns has not only adapted to playing center, but he’s also thriving in that role. He’s averaging 25 points, the most since the 2019-20 season, and a career-high 14.2 rebounds. The 29-year-old’s stellar play has been one of the primary reasons the Knicks are 17-10 and sit third in the Eastern Conference.

Legler lauded Towns for his impeccable and dominant start to life as a Knick. However, the analyst pointed out that the transition back to center wouldn’t have been as smooth without Brunson’s help on the offensive end. He said on the All NBA podcast,

“I’m pleasantly surprised at how easily [Towns] has adapted to [life as a Knick]… But to Jalen Brunson’s credit, he has sacrificed some of what he normally runs offensively to acclimate Karl-Anthony Towns offensively. So I give him credit too.”

The guard’s numbers highlight the sacrifices he has made to accommodate Towns. Last season, his usage rate was an astonishing 32.4%. He also averaged 21.4 shot attempts per game. This year, those numbers are down 28.7% and 17.1. He’s averaging a career-high 7.7 assists, showcasing the shift in his role.

On the flip side, Towns’ usage rate is higher and he’s attempting more shots per game compared to last season. He’s thriving because Brunson has kept his ego aside and sacrificed his offensive production for his star teammate.

The Knicks won the Karl Anthony Towns trade

There was a debate about whether the Knicks won the trade or the Timberwolves, who acquired Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo in exchange for Towns. But that is no longer the case.

New York is 17-10 while Minnesota is 14-12. When the two teams faced off on Thursday night, the Knicks thrashed the Timberwolves 133-107.

Karl-Anthony Towns had an UNREAL homecoming in Minnesota 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/rmqS2MNV5X — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2024

Towns finished the game with 32 points, 20 rebounds, and six assists, and forced Minnesota to take center Rudy Gobert out of the game after only 22 minutes because the Frenchman could do nothing to contain his former teammate.

The Knicks are soaring, while the Timberwolves are having a tough time. Trading Towns isn’t looking like the brightest idea Minnesota’s excellent front office has had in recent times.