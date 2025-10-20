Jalen Williams Reveals the Cities He Likes to Run Around With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander For Their Fashion Needs

Jun 16, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) walk back up the court in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may receive plenty of recognition for his style, but he isn’t the only Oklahoma City Thunder star with a great fashion sense. His All-Star running mate, Jalen Williams, has established quite the fashion portfolio himself. The two never cease to amaze when they approach games. They love to go shopping together, but some cities are higher on the go-to list than others.

Aside from what people may believe, Jalen Williams has been into fashion for most of his life. When he was younger, his parents took great care in ensuring their son looked and felt good. That connection toward fashion hasn’t changed now that he’s 24 years old.

His parents weren’t the only major influences in his fashion evolution. Williams gives credit to the era he was born in as a major player in the types of clothes he wears.

“I was born in 2001, so the baggy suits and stuff are still a thing,” Williams said in an interview with Complex News. “Your favorite rappers are wearing it. What you grow up watching, I think that had a little bit to do with it, too.”

While some people crave designer brands, Williams is quite the opposite. Of course, he dabbles in luxury brands such as Chrome Hearts, but where the item is from doesn’t really matter in his approach to fashion.

“Growing up, I just used to thrift. It was cheaper to get clothes at Goodwill and go to the Goodwill bins,” Williams revealed.

Money is no longer an issue for Williams, considering he is currently under a new five-year, $240.7 million contract with the Thunder. Williams doesn’t need to thrift like he once did. However, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t look for unique vintage pieces while shopping.

That in itself is a difficult task since the entire Thunder team usually shops together. “It’s more like, who can get to pieces first,” Williams revealed. Aside from that bit of friendly competition, the entire team hypes each other’s outfits. Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander love that element of competition, especially when they’re shopping in their favorite fashion cities.

“I think [Atlanta] has its called Good Times. I always try to make sure I go there. LA, it’s like you can just run into a vintage shop. There are cities on the map that me and Shai will go through, and you kind of know where you want to go,” Williams revealed.

Whatever the method Williams and SGA use to choose which cities to shop in, it certainly is working. Although the main goal is to repeat as NBA champions, it’ll be interesting to see who can prevail in the fashion lane.