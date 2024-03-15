mobile app bar

LaMelo Ball Injury Report: Hornets Guard’s Status Ahead of Suns Showdown Gets Revealed

Siddid Dey Purkayastha
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LaMelo Ball Injury Report: Hornets Guard's Status Ahead of Suns Showdown Gets Revealed

Mar 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball practices before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LaMelo Ball‘s injury issues have concerned the Charlotte Hornets since the past season. The Hornets guard has missed 23 consecutive games and 44 overall this season. Last season, Ball played only 58 games due to an ankle ailment. Injuries have been one of the most unfortunate predicaments for Ball, limiting his game time significantly throughout his career.

It has been difficult for the Hornets to keep up in the league, especially given they are ranked 13th in the Eastern Conference, just two places above the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizards. As per the latest injury report from the Hornets, LaMelo Ball has again been ruled out for tonight’s showdown against the Phoenix Suns due to Right Ankle Tendinopathy.

In the games that he has played this season, Ball averaged 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. This will be Melo’s 24th consecutive miss since his last appearance in the game against the Chicago Bulls on January 26. However, hopes of Melo’s return are still alive amongst fans, as Hornets head coach Steve Clifford recently gave an injury update. Clifford revealed that Ball has increased his on-court work, which makes us believe he could soon feature in the Hornets’ concluding regular season games.

The Hornets are in a transition phase while they deal with LaMelo Ball’s injury

The Charlotte Hornets are in a transitional rebuild phase, having traded several veteran players, such as Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward. However, with the absence of LaMelo Ball for the majority, the regular season did not go exactly as expected for the Hornets.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

At the moment, Charlotte is looking to remain cautious regarding Ball’s injury, given their misfortunes with such predicaments since last season. However, given the Hornets are now nothing more than a lottery team, it would be futile not to let Melo recover during this course.

Ball’s pairings with Seth Curry and Brandon Miller for the next two seasons could bring in more depth for the Hornets squad. Given the pressure for the next two seasons seems alleviated from the Hornets, they might now experiment with their young talents to find their fit within the roster.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Siddid Dey Purkayastha

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Siddid Dey Purkayastha is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush, covering the sports for two years. He has always been a lover of sports and considers basketball as his favorite. While he has more than 600 articles under his belt, Siddid specializes in CoreSport pieces with on-point game analysis. He is an ardent fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, since Kobe Bryant's 80-point game made him a fan of the franchise. Apart from basketball, Siddid occasionally watches soccer and takes a fancy in following up with the Premier League in his free time.

Read more from Siddid Dey Purkayastha

Share this article

Don’t miss these