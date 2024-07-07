James Harden is a ‘Loser Intangibles’, Says Skip Bayless

The Los Angeles Clippers let Paul George walk away from the team in free agency. George’s departure left the team with no choice but to go all in on the rest of the crew, one of which was James Harden. Skip Bayless recently went off on Harden, labeling his game and his failure to win as ‘loser intangibles’ on his show.

The host of Undisputed went hard on Los Angeles Clippers star, James Harden on The Skip Bayless Show. Discussing his work ethic and valuing money over winning, Bayless rips The Beard a new one.

Skip Bayless’ rant regarding James Harden revolved around his inability to stay in shape. Harden tends to gain weight in the offseason and starts the regular season mostly out of shape.

“The longer I watch him(James Harden), the more I believe he’s got nothing but loser intangibles. He doesn’t keep himself in shape, I don’t think he cares that much about winning, just about making money, putting up numbers.”

He also targeted The Beard’s will to win as Bayless pointed out how money has been a more important factor to James Harden. Moreover, given the talent he has been surrounded with for most of his career, it truly is surprising that he hasn’t won a championship.

“He doesn’t play hard on defense ever because he just doesn’t care enough. And he’s gotten by on all-world talent, rare talent. The likes of which we’ve never seen in perimeter scoring talent…He does not care what he eats and he does not keep himself in shape.”

Bayless also took shots at his approach to the game, calling his efforts on defense not enough for a player on a championship-contending team.

Bayless has been on James Harden’s case for a while now

This wasn’t the first time James Harden has been on the receiving end of a Skip Bayless rant. A few months ago, the veteran sports analyst had the same energy discussing James Harden.

“I’m gonna tell you the truth about James Harden. He’s just a loser, just the biggest loser. James Harden is a big-game, late-game choke artist of the highest order. James Harden has the playoff basketball backbone of a jellyfish.”

Bayless seemed to harp too much on The Beard a few months ago in May. And it does not seem like Skip’s take on Harden has changed much over these two months.

Now that Paul George is out of the picture and Russell Westbrook is looking to move on from LA, the duo of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard will have to ensure that they can keep the team competitive next season.