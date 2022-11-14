Jasmine Jordan, Who Works For Michael Jordan’s $1.7 Billion Venture, Claimed Her Father Was A ‘Tyrant’ At Home Too

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Michael Jordan is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan had no problem with being labelled as a ‘tyrant’ when with the Chicago Bulls. After 6 straight exits from the Playoffs from 1985-1990, the UNC alum figured out just how he needed to conduct himself so as to be able to get over the Pistons hump and win a championship.

His development into a more mature version of himself coincided with his teammates going through something similar. However, Jordan took it further than most imagined he would. ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries showcased how much he rode his teammates during practice and in real games.

While other were complacent with winning a single title, he wanted more. A teammate of his actually described him as a ‘tyrant’. The intensity he brought to the team was something no one had ever seen before. So, when his daughter, Jasmine, said that he was like that at home, it was quite hilarious and yet shocking to read.

Jasmine Jordan on how Michael Jordan brought a similar level of intensity to her homework

Jasmine Jordan is the youngest of 3 children Michael Jordan had with his first wife, Juanita Vanoy. She got her degree in sports management from Syracuse University and now works with Nike and Jordan Brand in the sports marketing division. She also represents players on the Hornets, a $1.7 billion worth franchise.

It’s safe to say that her father and his occupation had quite the impact on her. When talking about what MJ was like at home in comparison to what he was like on NBA hardwood, Jasmine said hilariously said that there wasn’t all much of a difference.

“When he’s going at Steve Kerr or checking Scottie and trying to get that fire and tenacity out of them, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s dad.’ I mean, he’ll do that to me just so I can get an A out of a test or two. I’m just trying to pass school, I’m not even winning championships,” said Jasmine.

How many children does Michael Jordan have?

Michael Jordan has 2 sons from Juanita Vanoy named Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan. They both played collegiate basketball at UCF but would never get the chance to play in professional leagues.

He also has two twin daughters from his current wife, Yvette Pierto, named Victoria and Ysabel. Jasmine of course, is the middle child between his twin daughters and her two older brothers.

