“Jason Kidd is Undefeated”: 2x NBA Champ Gets Confused Between Russell Westbrook and Mavericks Coach for Top 5 PGs of All-Time

Picking your favorite players at a specific position can get challenging for fans sometimes, and it is no different when you’re a professional athlete too. Over the years, the league has been graced with commendable talent at every position and has seen many point guards this last decade. But to choose his top five of all-time, this two-time NBA champion and Miami Heat legend ended up calling an audible between J-Kidd and Russ.

Former Miami Heat point guard Norris Cole recently revealed his list of top five point guards of all time. On the latest episode of The OGs Podcast, Cole made a solid case for the players in his top five list.

Norris Cole chose Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, John Stockton, and Isiah Thomas as his initial picks. But it was the last spot that took him time to fill up as he could not choose between Russell Westbrook and Jason Kidd.

“I had to say, Russ. I wanna say J-Kidd…Imma say Russ but I’m thinking J-Kidd, cause J-Kidd is undefeated in international USA basketball play since he was like an amateur, all the way to the Olympics. He’s never lost, he played two-three different styles. He used to be fast, coast to coast above the rim. he was an elite defender then he became a shooter and to end his career and win a championship in Dallas. J-Kidd is elite.”

It is quite understandable for Norris Cole to be confused between Jason Kidd and Russell Westbrook. Both players have excelled at their respective positions and have impacted the game in their own manner.

Jason Kidd was an absolute savant with the ball in his hands. He did not challenge players above the rim but would cut their legs from under them. Jason Kidd’s basketball IQ was through the roof. It would not be wrong to claim that Kidd may as well have had eyes in the back of his head, the way he would find trailing teammates and throw lobs or just find the open player and get the ball to him any way he can. On the other hand, Russell Westbrook was a breath of fresh air in terms of how a point guard should play.

One of the fastest players during his prime, Westbrook’s bread and butter was above the rim. A ‘dunk-first’ point guard if you will, Westbrook challenged defenders on his own and would often put the team on his back and push them past the finishing line.

Both players had a great impact on their teams, teammates, and the game of basketball. Though the two approached the game in a very different manner, both players make a commendable case for being in the top five conversations of point guards.

Russell Westbrook over Jason Kidd?

Jason Kidd and Russell Westbrook are two point guards from different eras. Both players had a different style of play every time they stepped onto the hardwood floor but in the end, the result would be the same.

Both Kidd and Westbrook have led their teams to victory on countless occasions. Kidd won Rookie of the Year, was a 10-time All-Star, a 5X All-NBA 1st Team, and an NBA champion to name a few of his many accolades. For his career, Kidd averaged 12.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists on 50.7 true shooting percentage, per Statmuse.

Russell Westbrook on the other hand, is a nine-time All-Star, former NBA MVP, and as Norris Cole mentioned, “Averaged a triple-double when it hadn’t been done in 50 years.” An impressive feat that led him to his first MVP award. As for his career averages so far, Westbrook has averaged 21.7 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds for his career.

Though Brodie does not have a ring yet, the Clippers do seem determined to win it all for their franchise this year. But coming back to picking Westbrook over Kidd, did Cole make the right choice? We’ll leave that for you to decide.