Jaylen Brown Doubts Bronny James’ Status as a Pro Following Celtics-Lakers Summer League Matchup

The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers went head-to-head in the Summer League, sparking some of that rivalry into the team’s young players. The Celtics had no problems taking care of the Lakers as they came out on top, 88-74. In attendance was this past year’s Finals MVP, Jaylen Brown, who expressed doubt regarding Bronny James’ ability to play in the league.

Boston Celtics forward and the latest NBA champion, Jaylen Brown, was spotted sitting courtside for the Lakers-Celtics Summer League battle. Accompanied by Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese and Kysre Gondrezick, Brown witnessed the next generation of the ‘James Gang’ taking their first steps into their own legacy.

As the game went on, it appeared as if the three were talking about Bronny James and his performance in the league so far. Brown, tried to give his two cents in a very subtle manner but to no avail as the camera caught what the Celtics star had to say.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro.”

An X user who went the extra mile to break down what the basketball stars were talking about, posted the entire conversation on social media.

Jaylen Brown and Kysre Gondrezick seemed to have a small back-and-forth regarding Bronny’s future in the league. While Gondrezick believed Bronny was better suited on a G-League team, Brown quickly pointed out the obvious of how he would be on the Lakers roster due to his father, LeBron James.

As for Bronny’s performance against the Celtics, there wasn’t a single aspect of his game that could’ve been highlighted. The Lakers rookie finished the game with 2 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in the 25 minutes he was on the floor.

The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star shot 1-5 from the field, went 0-3 from beyond the arc, committed 3 personal fouls and had 2 turnovers for the game. And Laker fans were not happy with his recent outing.

One fan on X tweeted, "Lebron is setting him up for failure, adding unnecessary pressure as well due to the situation. He's doing Bronny no favors by forcing a franchise to draft him, then making him theme give him a fully guaranteed 4 year deal before ever stepping on the court as a 2nd round, 55th pick. Expectations to perform are now there, but he's definitely not ready yet."

Whereas, another fan commented, "He is not wrong, though. He got paid and drafted because of his last name."

It is quite obvious that fans would be quick to connect the dots and figure out that the only reason Bronny has been getting any playing time is due to his father. But what will happen when the Lakers need Bronny to step up and he fails to deliver?

Given how Lakers loyalists are, there is a good chance that they’ll end up slamming Bronny online with memes and harsh criticism. But is it also possible for LeBron to take over and help Bronny wherever he lacks on the floor? Only time will tell.