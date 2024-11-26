Jaylen Brown Has a Definitive One Word Answer for 2025’s 6th Man of the Year Front-Runner

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) practice before the game for game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, are once again looking like a formidable team this season. Even though All-Star wings Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum usually demand the focus of the media, Payton Pritchard’s production and growth this season have hurled his name into the mix for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

This sentiment was promoted by his teammate, Jaylen Brown, who took to X to share his short and simple thoughts on the matter.

Brown quoted a post that featured Pritchard’s season stats and the caption “Sixth Man Of The Year front-runner?” with one word – “Easily”. While it’s no surprise to see teammates giving props to one another, Brown’s response has plenty of statistical evidence to back it up.

Through 17 games in 2024-25, the fifth-year guard has improved his numbers across the board, putting up 14.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game. His three-point volume has also skyrocketed while his elite efficiency has remained the same.

Pritchard is knocking down a career-best 3.4 threes per game on 41% shooting. Once being viewed as a trade candidate, the 26-year-old has cemented his importance for the league’s most dominant team.

Brown has also shared in the past how the Celtics look to instill confidence in their bench players. At the team’s media day this summer, Brown said that the team’s stars look to make sacrifices against weaker teams, allowing the second unit to get more time in the spotlight. The three-time All-Star named the Detroit Pistons when referencing teams that Boston will look to use for testing out their bench.

“Don’t mean to disrespect them, but the Detroit Pistons, who have struggled over the last year or two, you know… we’re gonna play through Payton, let him go for 30. Gonna play through Sam (Hauser), let him shoot 10 threes tonight, we’re gonna still win the game. It don’t have to be the normal way, but it gives those guys confidence,” Brown said..

Pritchard has earned his front-running spot in the 6MOTY race through the early portion of the season, but there are still a number of productive second unit in the league who will be competing with him for the award.

Buddy Hield has come alive with the Golden State Warriors as a flamethrower behind Stephen Curry, while Bennedict Mathurin continues to improve off the bench for the Indiana Pacers. Reigning 6th Man of the Year, Naz Reid, continues to contribute at a high level as well.

If Pritchard and the Celtics continue to play at this level for the remainder of the season, it seems likely that the former Oregon Duck will take home his first 6th Man of the Year award.