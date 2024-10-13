Jaylen Brown Highlights the Importance of Maintaining the Celtics’ Standard of Basketball Regardless of Who the Opponent Is

Oct 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Boston Celtics continued their unbeaten preseason run against the Philadelphia 76ers with a blowout 50-point win tonight. So far, they’re 3-0 in the preseason. While the Celtics seem to be in a mood to dominate every game, the 76ers were trying out combinations.

They had most of their premier stars sidelined for the contest. However, Jaylen Brown seems to be unbothered by the fact.

During the post-game presser, Brown talked about the necessity of maintaining a linear consistent brand of basketball even before the season commences. The Celtics star stated that his team is not going to focus on the opponent team’s rotation.

He reinforced that the Boston franchise will continue to play their standard of basketball as it provides them with the desired results.

Brown told reporters, “It’s about us, so every time we step out on the floor, it don’t really matter who the opponent is. We just gotta play our standard of basketball. So that’s the tone that we set throughout training camp, and that’s the mindset that we have.”

The 76ers starting lineup consisted of Kenyon Martin Jr. Ricky Council IV, Guerschon Yabusele, Jared McCain, and Jeff Dowtin. In the absence of players like Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, most teams would’ve taken that game lightly. But the Celtics are not concerned about the opposition as their only goal is to win games.

They stepped on the floor with their standard starting five and dominated the game across four quarters. The game ended 139-89 with Brown scoring 18 points with eight rebounds and four assists. Jayson Tatum also had a great outing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

The importance of the Celtics’ standard of basketball is also understood by their fans.

Celtics fans give equal importance to every game

Athletes often say that the energy inside the arena helps them do better in games. The players thrive off of that energy. Nobody in the league understands the true value of it more than the Celtics players. In the recently released Netflix series ‘Starting 5’, Tatum talked about how the fans in Boston give equal importance to every game regardless of who they’re playing.

He said, “I always say, we have by far the best fans in the NBA. Regardless if we’re playing the Lakers or a last-place team, every game is gonna be sold out…I thought, before I got to the NBA that it was always like that. And, it’s not. It’s a lot of places you go where people don’t show up till the second quarter.”

When the fans always show their support, they expect the most from their players. Last season, when the Celtics, the #1 team in the East at the time, lost a game to the Lakers, who were #9 in the West, Tatum was torched. What made the loss even worse was that the Lakers played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, the Cs had the best record in the league last season. Then they bulldozed through the East in the postseason before almost sweeping the Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

The Celtics understand the importance of this momentum. Therefore, they’re not taking it easy even during the preseason.