“Jaylen Brown with 50 points proved he can take over and lead the Celtics to a win tonight!”: NBA Twitter lauds 25-year-old All-Star for a stupendous performance in comeback win vs Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown dropped 50 points in a game for the first time in his NBA career. His performance led the Celtics to a comeback home win.

When Jaylen Brown was selected by Danny Ainge with the no. 3 pick in 2016, he had a ton of doubters. There were people who believed Ainge had missed a home run by not drafting Kris Dunn.

Well, Kris Dunn is just about on his way out of the NBA with injury troubles at the moment. Jaylen Brown, meanwhile, turned in his first All-Star game appearance last season. He’s building on that momentum with even better play this year.

Jaylen Brown has been shooting it terribly for most of the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite that, the 25-year-old managed to bring together his whole offensive skillset for a stupendous outing this evening.

The Boston Celtics found themselves 12 points down with just over 4 minutes left in the 4th. This signaled Jaylen to take over for the Celtics offensively, and he did just that.

Also Read – LeBron James is both the youngest and the oldest to average 25 ppg! Incredible stat underlines the Lakers superstar’s legendary longevity at All-NBA level.

In the absence of Jayson Tatum, Brown was often the Celtics’ only realistic scoring option. And he obliged with 19 made field goals on 29 attempts for the Shamrock Greens.

NBA Twitter congratulates Jaylen Brown for his first 50-point game ever

NBA Twitter has been on-and-off when it comes to grading Jaylen Brown. Most NBA fans are casuals who haven’t watched Jaylen play for extended stretches. But those who did tonight gave their flowers to the swingman wholeheartedly:

Well…we wondered if Jaylen Brown could take over and win a game for the Celtics. I think he answered that tonight. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 3, 2022

Jaylen Brown (50 pts, 10 reb) is the fourth player in Celtics franchise history to produce 50+ points and 10+ rebounds in a single game 50-point, 10-rebound games: Larry Bird – 2

Kevin McHale – 1

Jayson Tatum – 1 — Celtics Stats (@celtics_stats) January 3, 2022

Also Read – It’s like the backup quarterback, everyone thinks he should start till he starts! Tom Thibodeau defends Julius Randle, dismisses talk of benching the 2021 NBA All-Star.

5️⃣0️⃣ JAYLEN BROWN CANNOT BE STOPPED 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QFXExgFJCQ — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2022