mobile app bar

Jayson Tatum Cried a Little Bit When Son Deuce Gave Him ‘NBA 2K Cover’ News on Birthday

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jayson Tatum Cried a Little Bit When Son Deuce Gave Him 'NBA 2K Cover' News on Birthday

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum‘s summer keeps getting better. After leading the Boston Celtics to their first NBA title in 16 years and signing a record-breaking $314 million contract extension just after that, the superstar forward now has been announced as the cover athlete for NBA 2K25 alongside WNBA sensation A’ja Wilson. The duo were guests on the latest episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, where they revealed how they learned they were chosen to grace the game’s cover.

Tatum revealed that he found out about the news on his birthday, which is on March 3. The Celtics star’s six-year-old son Deuce surprised his father with a gift bag that 2K had sent to his mother’s house and told him that he’d be the cover athlete of NBA 2K25.

The 26-year-old forward said that the unexpected experience made him emotional,

“I actually like got teary-eyed. I kind of cried a little bit. Just because I feel like I’m very blessed and fortunate that when I was younger, I had so many dreams and goals and so many things that I wanted to check off, and it’s like I’m experiencing those things in real-time.”

“I grew up at my mom’s house playing 2K with my best friends and cousins and dreaming about being in the game one day and being on the cover,” Tatum added.

JT has already had an unforgettable year. However, it’s seemingly set to get even better.

The 26-year-old is heading to the Paris Olympics with one of the most stacked Team USA rosters ever, aiming to add a second gold medal to his stellar trophy collection. Tatum was part of the team that went to Tokyo in 2021 and won gold for the nation. He’s looking to help Team USA win the event for the fifth time running and avenge their humiliating loss at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Tatum is also allegedly set to become a father again. The superstar forward’s long-time girlfriend, English R&B singer-songwriter Ella Mai, was spotted with a baby bump at the Celtics’ title celebration following their Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Mai has been absent from the public eye for a few months and neither the artist nor Tatum have confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

linkedin-icon

Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

Read more from Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

Share this article

Don’t miss these