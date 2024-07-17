Jayson Tatum Predicting ‘Robots Would Help Old People’ in 4th Grade Surfaces on Twitter

Jayson Tatum is currently busy playing for Team USA in exhibition games before they reach Paris for the Olympics. In the midst of that, the Boston Celtics star posted an interesting throwback picture on his Instagram stories. The 26-year-old shared a picture of the letter he wrote describing his future self when he was in fourth grade. Tatum’s list of dreams, personal aspirations, and imagination of a future high-tech society, were all included in the now-viral letter.

The Celtics star started the letter with a prediction on how he would meet his future wife, “Twenty years from now, I will have gone to one year at Ohio State University where I will meet Kirsten.” Tatum envisioned his future wife to love sports but not necessarily play any. He also hoped for a boy and a girl with Kirsten, who will be named Justin and Nicole respectively.

Tatum’s basketball dreams included being drafted into the NBA at age 19 by the Phoenix Suns. However, after six years, he wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. “Two decades from now, I will have accomplished my dreams/goals. I will play for the USA Olympics Basketball Team,” the letter added.

As a kid in fourth grade, Tatum also predicted that he would eventually win three NBA titles. However, his vision was not limited to individual accolades and personal growth. The future NBA Champion had a vision for an improved society as well.

Jayson Tatum wrote this in 4th grade and it’s actually incredible pic.twitter.com/mO3m7xU46m — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) July 17, 2024

His vision for the world in 2028 included cars that will run on corn instead of gas. Tatum also predicted that the effect of global warming would be more obvious by then and robots will become useful to society. “Robots will be in the world to help old people do things that they can’t do,” the letter added.

JT also promised that he wants to leave the world a better place than was left to him. On the social responsibilities side, he wrote that he would want to help young kids with the resources that he didn’t have growing up. For a fourth grader, those are some very mature thoughts to pen down and it’s inspiring to see how far Tatum has come to realizing them.

Jayson Tatum is living the life that he dreamt of

Even though the dream list that Tatum made hasn’t been fulfilled in its entirety yet, Tatum’s life can be an example of how important it is to take this approach. While he isn’t married to the woman of his dream yet, JT is a great father.

His dream of being drafted at 19 became a reality as well even if it wasn’t with the Suns. And Tatum might not be a three-time NBA Champion as of now, but this year he led the Celtics to a title.

The icing on the cake for him is the fact that he was chosen to represent the nation for the second time at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As for his prediction for the world in 2028, we still have four years until we see robots helping old people.