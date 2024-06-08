Jayson Tatum Sports A $230K Richard Mille Following His Lackluster NBA Finals Game 1 Performance

The NBA Finals is the biggest stage in the basketball world. Hence, players tend to dress well for the grand occasion. Jayson Tatum did so by donning an elegant Richard Mille timepiece. The same $230,000 watch has gotten fans to forget about the subpar performance that Tatum put up in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Jayson Tatum’s post-game fit was relatively normal. However, the watch that he donned caught the attention of enthusiasts from around the world. Being appreciated for wearing the unique watch, JT was seen sporting a Richard Mille 07-01 Automatic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

The watch has a guilloche-styled dial, skeletonized movements, a grade 5 titanium bridge, a bidirectional winding system, and a 50-hour power reserve. Goes without saying, such an elegant piece is priced handsomely. Insane Luxury reports that the retail price of the watch is $230,000.

By putting on such a sophisticated timepiece, Jayson Tatum managed to impress the basketball world, taking away their focus from the fact that he had a poor performance – 16 points and 6 turnovers on 37.5% FG.

Despite their star player going off for 16 points on 16 shots, the Celtics still managed a very easy 107-89 win over the Mavericks in Game 1.

Seems like JT will be putting on one of his favorite watches to have a better performance in Game 2 on Sunday.

Which are Jayson Tatum’s favorite watches?

Being one of the highest-paid players in the NBA has allowed Jayson Tatum to indulge in an expensive hobby – collecting watches. An avid watch enthusiast, the Boston Celtics star has an impressive collection of watches from some of the biggest luxury brands in the world.

While the 6ft 8” forward has multiple Richard Milles in his collection, they aren’t his “most important” or the one that “means the most” to him. The Duke alum acknowledged his first Rolex for being the watch that got him into the hobby of collecting “rare pieces”.

“It would definitely be the Rolex… That was the watch that really kind of introduced me to rare pieces,” Tatum revealed to Haute Time.

He also expressed love for the frosted Audemars Piguet that he purchased in 2020. Apart from finding the skeleton frame fascinating, Tatum also likes the fact that the piece is super-rare, getting him a lot of attention from watch enthusiasts.

“I got a frosted Audemars Piguet in 2020… There are only a handful of people that I’ve seen that have a frosted AP. But the difference is the face kind of resembles a skeleton, and that is what makes it so rare… It’s the first one I bought that was super-rare. I will only wear it to special events where I know there would be people that would appreciate the watch. And you know, they always ask me, “How did you get this? When did you get this?” And that’s a good feeling,” Tatum explained.

It’ll be interesting to see the different watches that Jayson Tatum wears throughout the remainder of the series. Apart from impressing basketball fans and analysts with his performance, Tatum now has the added pressure of also leaving watch enthusiasts in awe by setting the bar high for himself.