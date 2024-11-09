Jimmy Fallon Discusses How the Viral Stephen Curry TikTok Video Came to Be

The final of the Men’s Olympic Basketball Tournament between Team USA and France drew a host of celebrities courtside and TV host Jimmy Fallon was among them, sitting beside three-time gold medalist Carmelo Anthony. They had the best seats in the house to watch the incredible game unfold, and months later, they sat down to reminisce about that evening in Paris on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When talking about the night, Melo called Fallon “the ultimate fan.” The host immediately pulled up a photo of them cheering for the team. He then showed a picture of Stephen Curry pointing at him, while he recorded a video on his phone. Explaining why he cherishes that picture, he said,

“Steph Curry was looking at me, every time I had my phone out. I posted it on TikTok. I was like, ‘Dude I gotta get a good TikTok thing.'”

Remember when Fallon posted this? ‍ pic.twitter.com/T2MexEy9PY — NBAFan (@NBABigFan35) November 9, 2024

In the clip he posted on TikTok, Curry is seen making one of the eight three-pointers he banked on the night before turning away from the basket as soon as the ball went in. The Warriors superstar then leaped into the air, gesturing to Fallon with both hands, then dashed down the court to rejoin the game.

A vintage French accordion played in the background of the video, with a woman’s voice asking, “Are you happy to be in Paris?” as Curry gestured to Fallon, and then the Tonight Show host turned the camera on himself and lip-synced, “Oui.”

Funnily enough, Fallon didn’t think Curry was pointing at him initially. As he told Anthony on the show,

“Never, I didn’t think he even was gonna look at me the whole game, but I was next to you!”

Of course, Fallon wasn’t in Paris just as a fan. He was one of the co-hosts for the closing ceremony of the Olympics and was present in the Bercy Arena as part of NBC’s broadcasting team. He flew to France to fulfill his broadcasting duties but returned with a memory of a lifetime.