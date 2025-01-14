“JJ Redick Is Part of My Family”: Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama Speak About Giving Their Jersey to Lakers HC’s Sons

Jan 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul (3, left) and center Victor Wembanyama (1,right) pose for a photo with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick’s sons after defeating the Lakers 126-102 at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As a player, Chris Paul is intensely competitive, which sometimes earns him a bad rep with fellow stars and fans. However, those who know him, get to know what a great human he is. Last night, he showed us a glimpse of the same. After his Spurs took down the Lakers 126-102, CP3 and Victor Wembanyama signed their game-worn jerseys and presented them to JJ Redick’s sons.

During the post-game presser, Paul was asked about the gesture. “Some guys are just teammates, but JJ is part of my family, so him, his wife, those kids, Knox and Kai,” said Paul. He then spoke about the Los Angeles wildfires: “I know a lot of people lost family members, homes, and stuff like that. It just hits different when people are close to you.”

Talking about how this was something he had planned in advance, Paul shared,

“So me and JJ are the ultimate competitors. As close as we are, we hate to lose, win, or whatnot, but I actually told him today that I wanted to do that for his boys. I know how big of basketball fans they are, and it’s just a tough situation, man.”

Here is Chris Paul talking about this gesture.

Paul referred to the fact that JJ Redick’s family home burned down, and so did his son’s basketball memorabilia.

Victor Wembanyama was asked about the same as well after the game. He spoke about how he heard about the kids losing their collection in the fire and CP3 asking him about giving the jerseys.

“I heard of that, you know, and Chris asked me earlier if it was okay for me to do that. I didn’t know they were huge fans like this. J.J.’s a person I like and was directly impacted by this. If I can make it to those kids’ day, I’ll do it.”

Victor Wembanyama talks about what he did for JJ Redick's kids to help replace some of the memorabilia the family lost during the recent firestorm.

It was a really nice gesture on Chris Paul and Wemby’s behalf. JJ Redick appreciated it, and we’re sure his sons did as well.