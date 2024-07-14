JJ Redick Rationalizes His 2022 Comments On The Lakers HC Job Not Being A Fruitful One

Since becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick has faced several challenges in his path. His latest one, however, was planted by himself in 2022. At that time, the 40-year-old pointed out why his current job role was not a good one, raising eyebrows everywhere. Two years later, he recently rationalized those comments while clarifying his stance further.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Redick expressed how managing a big-market franchise of the Lakers’ stature was incomparable to most jobs in the league. Despite knowing this, the Tennessee-born embraced this opportunity without any hesitation. Discussing his beliefs about his past remarks, the Lakers head coach mentioned,

“When you think about certain jobs, you have to look at the lifecycle of the team…There is a component to my comments about what actually is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Same with Derek Fisher, what does it mean to be the head coach of the New York Knicks, same with Joe Mazzulla, what does it mean to be the head coach of the Boston Celtics. Those jobs are different…There’s inherent pressure, regardless of where that lifecycle is…I want that challenge. I’m not gonna run from that challenge”.

“I want that challenge. I’m not going to run from that challenge” New Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick explains the comments he made in 2022 about LA not being a good job at that time@TermineRadio | @jumpshot8 | @SiriusXMSports | #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/uLN9tH41Ex — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 13, 2024

Undoubtedly, his words remained justified, considering the demands around the role. The fans, for instance, expect the franchise to challenge for the championship, regardless of the circumstances. On top of this, the organization has also been impatient with the process in recent years, turning the head coach job into an unappealing one for many.

With his past statement, Redick wanted to point out precisely this. After all, his remark surfaced during the 2022 off-season, when several potential head coach candidates declined the Lakers’ offer to join them. The team’s lackluster campaign and imbalanced roster allegedly swayed those interests away from the role.

Highlighted this situation on ESPN’s Get Up, Redick commented, “Until they start building their team like every other team in modern NBA, I don’t think this is a good job”.

After the 2022 season, JJ Redick went on air and said the Lakers HC job wasnt a good job. He was right but this isnt a good look for a candidate for the SAME fucking position. pic.twitter.com/vAUpmQfxCP — #FreeUs (@ZachLavineSZN8) May 19, 2024

However, a lot has changed in these two years. The Lakers have built a competitive roster to keep up with the rest of the league. Additionally, they reached the conference finals once and won the inaugural in-season tournament to showcase their transformation. The power dynamics within the franchise also have undergone drastic changes for the better.

All of these certainly played a role in softening Redick’s stance over this situation. This eventually paved the way for his appointment on a 4-year deal, showcasing the organization’s intention of prioritizing stability. This must have given the former NBA star a much-needed confidence boost before setting him up for the newest challenge.