JJ Redick Will Need to be a “No-Nonsense” Head Coach if He Wants to Succeed: Lakers Legend Byron Scott

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham in the offseason after yet another series loss to the Denver Nuggets. The organization chose JJ Redick to be their new head coach, despite him having no coaching experience. Former Lakers coach Byron Scott believes Redick will have to take a certain approach to find success.

Advertisement

Scott took to his ‘Fast Break’ Podcast to discuss the current state of the Lakers. In the process, he gave his opinion on Redick and the difficulties he’ll face as a first-time coach. Scott said,

“He has to be a no-nonsense type of guy. He has to make sure that guys understand that he is the head coach. That might be the toughest part of his job.”

Redick has displayed in his media career that he isn’t afraid to speak his mind about what he believes. The Lakers will require him to embrace that persona to earn the locker room’s respect. Unlike the coaches over the past five years, the Lakers front office has made it known that they stand behind Redick. Nonetheless, that doesn’t change the reality of how difficult of a job he will have.

Having no coaching experience will certainly hinder Redick in certain aspects. However, his decisions in terms of assembling a coaching staff to make up for it received applause from Scott.

“One thing I do like about what JJ did is he brought in Nate McMillan, who is a hell of a coach. Scott Brooks who won a championship. He brought some guys around him that I think can really help him as a first-year head coach,” said Scott.

As great as Redick’s decisions have been since acquiring the coaching position, nothing matters if he can’t connect with the star players. Scott revealed from a coaching perspective how important that will be for Redick.

“I think he can develop relationships with all these guys. I think he already has a relationship with LeBron, which is important. But he has to develop one with [Anthony Davis] as well,” said Scott.

Luckily, he has seemingly formed a great connection with LeBron, from their shortlived ‘Mind the Game’ Podcast. The two were able to connect immediately due to their highly adept basketball knowledge. As Scott mentioned, tapping into Davis’ full potential as a two-way force will be essential.

Redick will have all eyes on him ahead of his rookie season as a head coach. The outcome of the Lakers season is unknown, but the decisions made until now point toward it being a successful year.