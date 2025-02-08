JJ Redick Would Have Been “One of the Great Analysts” if He Had Stayed an NBA Analyst, Claims Legendary Announcer

Feb 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick watches game action against the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mike Breen is one of the most legendary announcers in professional sports today. The 63-year-old, who’s been in the industry for more than 30 years, took a moment to praise his former teammate in the booth, JJ Redick. Redick joined ESPN immediately after retiring from the NBA but only lasted three seasons as an analyst before becoming the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Breen shared how much he enjoyed working with Redick during his appearance on the Roommates Show. Breen lauded Redick’s intelligence and eye for the game and even underlined his belief that the former guard could have been a legend in the broadcast booth, saying,

“I really feel like if [Redick] had stayed the course, he would have been one of the great analysts.”

While it may seem like a bold statement about someone who had only spent a couple of seasons as an analyst, Breen explained his reasoning:

“[Redick] lives and breathes basketball. He loves it so much. He’s so intense, and his work ethic is there.”

However, despite the high praise for his announcing skills, Breen realized while working with Redick throughout last season that the former Duke guard was bound for something else. Breen continued,

“You could tell, he’s gonna be a great coach.”

Breen realized that Redick may have an even better fit in coaching because of his elite basketball mind and great people skills. One of Redick’s most prominent traits, Breen underlined, is his tendency to be direct with whoever he’s speaking with, noting,

“You’ll know where you stand with him.”

JJ Redick’s career change hasn’t altered his personality

Just as Breen said, JJ Redick has always spoken his mind. Even now, as a rookie head coach, Redick hasn’t been afraid to be brutally honest with his team and the rest of the NBA. The 40-year-old has been seen emotionally lambasting his players mid-game, a tendency of most coaches with a strong desire to win, but he’s carried that same energy outside of his team, as well.

When commissioner Adam Silver recently proposed the idea of shortening NBA quarters from 12 to 10 minutes, Redick was among the most prominent detractors of the proposal.Redick responded,

“Not a fan. That’s not a good idea. We are the premier league, in the NBA. Why are we conforming to anyone else? It’s not a good idea.”

Redick is still getting comfortable with becoming a great NBA coach, but he has made noticeable strides with the Lakers as their season has gone on. Regardless of his situation, though, Redick always sticks to his guns and shares his unfiltered thoughts.