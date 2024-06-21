JJ Redick’s 2022 Interview About Wanting to Coach Resurfaces After Landing Lakers Head Coach Job

On Thursday, JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers joined hands, as the Purple and Gold signed the former Blue Devil player to a 4-year coaching gig. Redick’s appointment might be one of the most controversial hires we have seen in the recent past. But he has always wanted to be a coach, and his 2022 interview with Bleacher Report further solidifies this theory.

In the interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the new Lakers HC touched on why he’d be a good basketball coach at the highest level. Beginning his argument, Redick confessed that there wasn’t just one thing that made him a suitable candidate for a coaching gig.

Instead, he pointed out his experience playing at Duke and the league only added to other soft skills he picked up through his career. He credited the former Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski, for adapting to the new game style in the league. He said,

“I don’t necessarily think it’s one thing…I feel like I know the game pretty well because of some coaches I’ve played for, really Coach K. He taught me about adaptability and our game, the NBA, changes so fast from year to year, having the mindset of being open to change.”

He also highlighted the one crucial skill set that would help him whenever he would get a team to coach, “One of my greatest skills as a human being. is communicating openly and transparently. I think that’s part of coaching—not avoiding things and not avoiding confrontation. I look at coaching as a way to help.”

Having played four years at Duke, followed by a 15-year-long NBA career, Redick might be one of the best if not the best basketball minds on the market. Now, couple it with the fact that he was one of the most hated basketball players of all time. Thus, Rob Pelinka’s decision to hire Redick makes some sense.

Put simply, Redick is media-trained, tested, smart, and can deal with a lot of hate and criticism. These are all prerequisites to coach a team led by LeBron James, as the King’s coach attracts the most positive and negative attention in the game.

And while some analysts continue to call the decision a “mistake”, only time will tell if he can coach the superstar tandem of James and Anthony Davis to another title in LA. His career path will give a good case study for the league and answer whether a young coach like him can manage a high-market franchise.