mobile app bar

Joel Embiid Hasn’t Been a Pro, Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum Are Better Than Him: Former New York Knicks Guard

Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Greg Anthony and Joel Embiid

Greg Anthony and Joel Embiid (CREDITS: USA Today)

The vibes in Philadelphia are awful. The 76ers are 3-12, and Paul George is injured again. Joel Embiid has played only four games and has looked sluggish. He was called out by teammate Tyrese Maxey for his tardiness in a players-only meeting. The team touted to be title contenders before the season commenced now finds itself fighting for a play-in spot. In Greg Anthony’s estimation, the blame for their horrendous start to the season falls squarely on Embiid’s shoulders.

In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith, the former Knicks star flamed the 76ers superstar and claimed his lackadaisical attitude is holding the team back from reaching its full potential. Anthony argued that players in Embiid’s position lead by example. However, he believes the former MVP is nowhere close to being a reliable player, let alone a competent leader. Anthony said,

“If what we’re hearing [about Embiid’s unpunctuality] is true, then that means he hasn’t been a pro. Because there’s just no excuse for you being late to everything… Generally your best players are your hardest workers. If you go to Boston, they’ll all tell you [Jayson] Tatum and [Jaylen] Brown are the hardest workers… That’s the formula for a championship-level team. You don’t think [Nikola] Jokic is the hardest worker in Denver?”

He added that the little to no pushback on the allegations levied on Embiid suggests he’s guilty. Anthony concluded that the 76ers’ championship aspirations are a fantasy and they wouldn’t even make it to the play-in tournament at the end of the season.

His ominous prediction sounds preposterous considering how weak the Eastern Conference is and how talented the 76ers are. However, he isn’t the only ex-NBA star convinced that Philadelphia won’t be in the playoffs.

Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams call time of death on the 76ers’ season

On the Run It Back podcast, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams gave a damning verdict on the 76ers’ championship aspirations. The latter claimed that Embiid and George’s persistent injury issues would ensure the team never competes for the title. He said,

“I don’t think they are healthy enough. I don’t think the chemistry is there. They just haven’t had a realistic shot of building in the direction they would like to build in.”

While the former Clippers star was slightly subdued in his criticism of the 76ers, Parsons did not mince words. He claimed that the roster is so dysfunctional, that it’d be better if they went back to their roots, restarted “the process,” and tried to land Cooper Flagg. The former Rockets star said,

“[The Sixers are] just wasting [their] year, just ruining [their draft] pick. Why even contend and have a play-in and get a middle-of-the-pack pick next year? You need to be healthy and it starts with Joel Embiid. And he’s not [healthy]…They need to pull the plug.”

The 2024-25 season was supposed to be the year the 76ers completed their quest to win the NBA title. Instead, 15 games in, analysts are predicting the worst possible outcomes for the team, and an empty postseason, which was unfathomable in the summer, is now Philadelphia’s reality.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

    About the author

    Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

    Jay Mahesh Lokegaonkar

    linkedin-icon

    Jay Lokegaonkar is a basketball journalist who has been following the sports as a fan 2005. He has worked in a slew of roles covering the NBA, including writer, editor, content manager, social media manager, and head of content since 2018. However, his primary passion is writing about the NBA. Especially throwback stories about the league's iconic players and franchises. Revisiting incredible tales and bringing scarcely believable stories to readers are one his main interests as a writer.

    Share this article