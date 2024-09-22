Joel Embiid Misses the Thrill of ‘Safety Car’, Demands F1 to “Turn It Back On”

The Singapore Grand Prix has made a historic decision this year by not deploying any safety cars in the race, which is an unprecedented instance in the history of the Formula 1 race. Understandably, fans have had an issue with it because it potentially puts the drivers in danger.

After learning about the decision, Joel Embiid took to X to express his disagreement with it. The NBA star asked the Formula 1 authorities to ensure that the safety car is restored for the race. He wrote, “I guess y’all turned the safety car setting off @F1…… Turn it back on.”

I guess y’all turned the safety car setting off @F1…… Turn it back on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 22, 2024

A safety car in F1 is a high-performance car that’s used to slow down the field of cars in case of an accident or any other dangerous situation on the track. The Singapore track is infamous for its crashes and not having a safety car is not a good look for the F1 race.

It’s worth noting that in addition to the Singapore GP, there have been nine consecutive races where a safety car wasn’t deployed this season. For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 in Baku, there was a virtual safety car that was used when Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed during the race.