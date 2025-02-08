“Joel Embiid Tryna Act Like a Leader”: Sixers Star’s Argument with Kelly Oubre Jr. During Timeout vs Pistons Draws Mixed Reactions

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesFeb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers played the Detroit Pistons on the road tonight. The Sixers lost the game 112-125. To add insult to injury, a clip of Joel Embiid from the game has caught the fans’ attention where he is seen yelling at Kelly Oubre Jr. during a timeout. This is generating mixed reactions in the NBA community.

During a play, Malik Beasley received a long pass during a fastbreak and charged toward the 76ers’ bucket. Despite being in a position to at least put forth a challenge, Oubre Jr. didn’t hustle back to the paint at all to show some effort on the defensive end. The ensuing easy bucket for the Pistons ticked Embiid off.

When a timeout was called and players rushed to the bench, Embiid was seen getting into a heated discussion with the 29-year-old. In the footage, he can be seen yelling at Oubre Jr. and pointing out the problem in his approach. But instead of acknowledging the 2023 MVP’s opinion, the guard was seen getting into a war of words with him.

Joel Embiid calling out Kelly Oubre for not hustling back on defense pic.twitter.com/F7rRIVRe9a — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) February 8, 2025

After exchanging a few words during their argument, the two were then seen hugging each other. Although it looked like nothing damaging happened, fans had a lot of things to say.

One fan responded to the clip saying, “Embiid tryna act like a leader.”

Even though it’s established that he is a leader for the Sixers, fans have had their issues with the athlete’s absence and inconsistency. So, seeing him going at another player was a surprise.

Embiid tryna act like a leader 😭 — Story from 7 Mile 🦥 (@aipstory) February 8, 2025

Another fan wrote that Embiid is a “part time player” for the Sixers. He believes that others who are always available for the team might have no respect for the 30-year-old.

Rich coming from Embiid dude is a part time player how can anyone in that locker room respect him — Josh (@jreambigger) February 8, 2025

In the mixed set of reactions to the clip, there were some who appreciated the fact that they hugged it out in the end.

Respect to them for hugging @ the end — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) February 8, 2025

One fan wrote, “Hope Oubre yelled back about Embiid’s nonexistent effort for the entire first half,” calling out the star player’s poor performance in the beginning.

Hope Oubre yelled back about Embiid’s nonexistent effort for the entire first half — Will Negron (@HomeoftheThrill) February 8, 2025

Embiid finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Oubre Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause.