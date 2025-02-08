mobile app bar

“Joel Embiid Tryna Act Like a Leader”: Sixers Star’s Argument with Kelly Oubre Jr. During Timeout vs Pistons Draws Mixed Reactions

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesFeb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots in the first half against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers played the Detroit Pistons on the road tonight. The Sixers lost the game 112-125. To add insult to injury, a clip of Joel Embiid from the game has caught the fans’ attention where he is seen yelling at Kelly Oubre Jr. during a timeout. This is generating mixed reactions in the NBA community.

During a play, Malik Beasley received a long pass during a fastbreak and charged toward the 76ers’ bucket. Despite being in a position to at least put forth a challenge, Oubre Jr. didn’t hustle back to the paint at all to show some effort on the defensive end. The ensuing easy bucket for the Pistons ticked Embiid off.

When a timeout was called and players rushed to the bench, Embiid was seen getting into a heated discussion with the 29-year-old. In the footage, he can be seen yelling at Oubre Jr. and pointing out the problem in his approach. But instead of acknowledging the 2023 MVP’s opinion, the guard was seen getting into a war of words with him.

After exchanging a few words during their argument, the two were then seen hugging each other. Although it looked like nothing damaging happened, fans had a lot of things to say.

One fan responded to the clip saying, “Embiid tryna act like a leader.”

Even though it’s established that he is a leader for the Sixers, fans have had their issues with the athlete’s absence and inconsistency. So, seeing him going at another player was a surprise.

Another fan wrote that Embiid is a “part time player” for the Sixers. He believes that others who are always available for the team might have no respect for the 30-year-old.

In the mixed set of reactions to the clip, there were some who appreciated the fact that they hugged it out in the end.

One fan wrote, “Hope Oubre yelled back about Embiid’s nonexistent effort for the entire first half,” calling out the star player’s poor performance in the beginning.

Embiid finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Oubre Jr. had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a losing cause.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Share this article

Don’t miss these