“Jimmy Butler cannot be the best player on a championship team!”: Patrick Beverley doesn’t believe Jimmy Buckets can lead Heat, or any other team, to a title

Patrick Beverley got up on First Take and boldly claimed that Jimmy Butler is not fit to lead a team to a championship

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics tonight for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler went all 2012 LeBron James on the Celtics and dropped 47 points in Game 6. Now, the Heat are one win away from their second NBA Finals in three seasons. Whichever team wins tonight would go on to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

In these playoffs, Jimmy Butler has shown up for his team whenever they have needed him. His 47 on Friday marked the 4th time these playoffs when he’s scored 40 or more.

Jimmy Butler’s 40-point games in the 2022 NBA Playoffs so far: – 47 points, 9 Rebounds, 8 Assists, 55% FG

– 45 Points, 5 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 60% FG

– 41 Points, 9 Rebounds, 5 Assists, 63% FG

– 40 Points, 3 Rebounds, 6 Assists, 65% FG Playing at an elite. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3znbm1I9rl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 29, 2022

However, despite all his efforts, he’s constantly getting snubbed from the respect and attention he deserves. Patrick Beverley did the same.

Patrick Beverley doesn’t think Jimmy Butler can be the best player on a championship roster

Jimmy Butler, as we know it, isn’t the best player through the regular season. He plays whatever role is needed of him, whether it’s offense, defense, or playmaking. However, Butler knows when to shine, and that’s the playoffs.

At this point, very few doubt Jimmy’s capabilities in the postseason. However, Pat Bev falls among the doubters. On First Take, Beverley claimed that Butler can’t be the star on a championship team.

“Initially I said yes but now it’s no,” Beverley responded when asked if he thinks Butler can be the best player on a title squad. That’s no discredit to his game. I love Jimmy. He’s a two-way player. He plays both ends off the floor. I don’t think he can shoot the ball from the three good enough. He’s been the main catalyst. … When he was with Philly, he wasn’t the main guy there. Obviously, he spent a little time with the Timberwolves, but couldn’t get it done there. In Miami, couldn’t get it done there. With the Bulls, couldn’t get it done there. And this is young Jimmy, so I don’t know if older Jimmy can do that.”

Looks as though Beverley was right. Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are out of the NBA Playoffs. This is not to take away anything from Jimmy’s achievements. But, just for this instance, it maybe that Pat Bev was right.

