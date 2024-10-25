Josh Hart Claims He Just Wants a Winning Record Against JJ Redick’s Lakers for Bragging Rights

JJ Redick was announced as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year in June. The 40-year-old has made a stellar start to his coaching stint with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While most people are congratulating him on a successful start to his role, his former teammate Josh Hart has an agenda in his mind.

On an episode of the Roommates Show, Hart made it clear that he wants to have a winning record against Redick. Since there’s no rivalry or bad blood between the two, the only reason why the Knicks star is adamant on that is for bragging rights in the friends circle.

He shares a great bond with the Lakers HC and chances are that when they meet outside of the professional setup, the one holding a losing record will be ridiculed by the other. That’d be a bad position to be in, but will surely produce a lot of laughs.

Hart said, “I just hope I have a winning record against him, cuz if I don’t then I know I’m not going to live that down.”

From 2019 to 2021, Redick played for the New Orleans Pelicans. At that time, Hart was in New Orleans as well. Unfortunately, the two didn’t get a lot of opportunities to lace up together. Hart revealed that they only played a couple of games together before Redick went out with an injury.

In March of this year, Redick had said that he would help Hart become a better three-point shooter in the summer on an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast, “We’re gonna work on the shot this summer. We’ve already committed to each other.”

Well, Redick isn’t coaching Hart anytime soon.

Josh Hart congratulated JJ Redick on becoming the Lakers’ HC

Hart also took the opportunity to congratulate Redick on landing the Lakers job.

He said, “I think it’d be good. I mean, he’s obviously young, former player, little bit of a younger generation so he’ll be able to connect with everybody on that team. Obviously, [he’s] extremely smart in terms of play calling and just the game of basketball. So, it’s going to be fun to see him on the sideline.”

Hart plans on giving Redick a good bottle of wine when he sees him the next time. He also revealed that Redick always wanted to be in this position and that he would do justice to the responsibility that’s handed to him.