Josh Hart Gets Hilariously Humbled by NBA Fan After His Bold “I’m a 1-4” Statement

Although the New York Knicks have assembled one of the most impressive rosters in recent memory, questions linger about the on-court positions of their starters. This prompted Josh Hart to address this ambiguity and clarify his role in the team. However, his remarks backfired when an NBA fan called him out.

Hart initially dubbed himself the first preference for positions 1 through 4. This meant he saw himself as a step ahead of his teammates in filling the positions of guards and forwards. The 29-year-old boldly announced,

“Just so yall know I’m a 1-4.”

— Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 23, 2024

His declaration didn’t sit well with many followers. Considering the influence of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle, and the newest addition, Mikal Bridges, on the roster, fans disagreed with Hart’s self-proclamation. This backlash soon turned him into a subject of mockery.

One NBA supporter playfully teased Hart for his shortcomings as a point guard. The fan shared a clip from the Knicks’ last season’s home game against the Chicago Bulls. The video captured Hart dribbling the ball up the court while trying to facilitate the team’s offense. He soon spotted DiVincenzo wide open in the corner and tried to distribute the ball to him.

However, his execution faltered. The pass sailed over DiVincenzo’s head and landed in the stands. This left his teammates momentarily frozen in shock. After a brief pause, they returned to their side of the court. Meanwhile, Hart could only shake his head and smile in disbelief. The NBA supporter highlighted this sequence to mock the Knicks star, captioning the clip simply with, “1”.

This mockery seemingly humbled Hart. He rectified his earlier statement by removing the point guard position from his designation. He mentioned,

“Yeaaaaaa ok 2-4.”

Although the exchange on X may have been light-hearted, it did raise certain questions about the Knicks’ roster next season.

How can the Knicks line up?

The team’s starting lineup is set to rely heavily on the Villanova alumni, namely Brunson, DiVincenzo, Bridges, and Hart. Brunson and DiVincenzo could form a dynamic backcourt duo, while Hart and Bridges could take on the forward positions. More importantly, they can switch based on game situations to make the most out of their on-court chemistry from their college days.

Randle may find himself stepping into the center role. The 29-year-old had played this position during the 2017/18 campaign with the Lakers. During that period, he averaged 16.1 points and 8 rebounds per game and helped the LA franchise to steady their ship. With backup center Mitchell Robinson nursing an ankle injury, Knicks fans expect him to replicate this success.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau could thus consider using the small ball strategy to maximize the potential of this roster. This sets the stage for an exciting season ahead as fans in Manhattan buzz with optimism.