Jrue Holiday And Steve Kerr Issue Statements On Potentially Replacing Kevin Durant On Team USA

Team USA had another tough battle, barely defeating the German National team with a 92-88 final score. After the win, head coach Steve Kerr and Jrue Holiday sat down for a post-game press conference. Apart from questions about the night’s game, the two were asked about potentially replacing Kevin Durant from Team USA’s lineup, only to get a stern response.

Despite being a part of the official roster, KD has yet to play any games for the US Olympic team. Should the team consider replacing the two-time NBA champion? Here is what Steve and Jrue had to say.

“Steve Kerr: There’s no thought of replacing Kevin. Jrue: That’s Kevin Durant my boy. What are we talking about? That’s KD. He need to be out there.”

Spoken like a true coach, Steve Kerr was quick to shut down any talks of replacing Kevin Durant from the Team USA lineup. Holiday was already shaking his head in disbelief when a reporter even thought of Team USA possibly replacing the 14-time All-Star. The 34-year-old has locked horns with KD on numerous occasions in the league.

The Boston Celtics guard is well aware of what Durant can do when he is on his game. So, to even hear such an outrageous take was something Jrue wasn’t on board with as he simply stated how he needs to be out there, based on what he brings to the table.

As for those who are unaware, KD hasn’t played for any Team USA exhibition games due to an injury. The Phoenix Suns star suffered a strained calf before Team USA started having their training camps in Las Vegas.

Even though Durant didn’t take part in the team’s training camp or even the exhibition games, he seems to be in much better shape now. In a recent video of Team USA’s training, KD was seen getting shots up against his teammates.

Playing one-on-one against Stephen Curry and others, the two-time Finals MVP is finally putting in the work at the gym. But despite KD showing signs of life, the coaching staff has kept him off the court for its exhibition games.

Tonight’s game against Germany was the last USAB Showcase matchup they had on their schedule. Team USA will face the Serbian National team on July 28 for their first Olympic matchup this year.

Steve Kerr has been adamant about keeping Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid in the starting five. So, it may be possible that the Golden State Warriors head coach might bring Kevin Durant off the bench.

But Team USA has had one too many close calls in exhibition games. So, don’t be surprised to see a revamped roster with the Slim Reaper in the mix and Anthony Davis starting over Joel Embiid in the coming days.