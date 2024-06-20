Julius Randle’s Son Kyden Questions His Father On No 8 Or No 24 Kobe Bryant

New York Knicks star Julius Randle is enjoying his offseason and recently took his family to a day out at Yankee Stadium to catch the home team take on the Baltimore Orioles. During the game, the three-time All-Star and his son Kyden were mic’d up and were recorded discussing several topics, including the forward’s favorite version of his former teammate, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Kyden asked his father which version of the Los Angeles Lakers icon he preferred — the younger version that donned the #8 jersey, or the mature superstar who wore #24. Randle pondered on the tough question but before he could answer, the seven-year-old claimed that the forward likely preferred the latter because he spent two years as his teammate.

Randle concurred with his son’s assessment before noting that young Bryant, who donned the #8 jersey, was incredibly dominant on the court and showed off his youthful exuberance every time he was on the court. The Knicks star also told Kyden that the Lakers superstar’s afro hairstyle earned him the nickname ‘Frobe.’

Kyden Randle “24 or 8?” Julius “That’s Kobe” Kyden “Yeah which one?” Julius “Oooh. I grew up watching 8. I played with 24…8 was cold” Kyden “That’s young Kobe” Julius “Frobe” Kyden “Frobe?” Julius “When he had the ‘fro. He was dunking on everybody” Kyden “Wow. Frobe…” pic.twitter.com/clzA1KWMUI — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 20, 2024

While Randle prefers Bryant’s latter version because he spent time playing alongside him and soaking in his invaluable knowledge, he couldn’t help but reminisce about the Lakers icon’s younger self. When the Knicks star was Kyden’s age, he witnessed a 23-year-old Bryant help his team complete a three-peat. In his formative years, the forward saw #8 in purple and gold dominate on the court, even after his running mate, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, was shipped off to Miami in 2004.

Watching young Bryant dominate was an experience Randle will never forget. However, he has made it no secret that his gratitude for #24 triumphs his admiration for #8.

How Kobe Bryant shaped Julius Randle’s mentality

In 2014, Julius Randle’s lifelong goal of being an NBA star came to fruition after the Lakers picked him seventh overall in the NBA draft. However, after the forward got to LA, he learned from Bryant that all the work he had put in to fulfill his dream pales in comparison to the energy he’d have to expend to continue living it. During an appearance on teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates Show, the veteran said,

“I just got to see up close somebody like sacrificing everything for their craft… Things that Kob said to me back then make more sense now. I’ve never seen somebody as particular and detailed about their craft… I’ve been at a workout with this dude at five o’clock in the morning, and we doing defense for two hours.”

Spending two years with Bryant prepared Randle for the rigors of being an NBA star. The Knicks forward is now a three-time All-Star with an All-NBA nod on his resume. While he always had the talent to be one of the best players in the league in his position, the Lakers icon’s guidance taught him that it’d take unflinching focus and dedication to hit the heights he’s capable of.