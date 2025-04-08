Julius Randle’s Wife Kendra ‘Worries’ Western Conference Bottleneck’s Effect On Pregnancy

Dec 31, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) steals the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Julius Randle and his wife, Kendra, have more than just the uncertainties of the NBA playoffs to worry about. Randle and the Timberwolves are in the middle of a bloodbath in the Western Conference. However, more importantly, Kendra has dealt with a few pregnancy scares with their daughter. She shares a bit of worry concerning her baby’s expected birth date during the chaos of the NBA playoffs.

Julius and Kendra are the parents of two children Kyden and Jaycey. Their two boys were born full-term with no complications. The family is excited to welcome their first daughter. Unfortunately, the pregnancy process hasn’t been smooth sailing.

In a transparent and vulnerable post on Instagram, Kendra shared her experience this time around. Her daughter was nearly prematurely born at 30 weeks. Fortunately, doctors were able to delay her arrival resulting in her reaching full term with her child.

In most cases, excess stress would dilute as Kendra and Julius await the birth of their child. Considering Randle’s current team situation, Kendra doesn’t have that luxury. The Timberwolves have a stretch of important games that will dictate their playoff run. In a post on X, Kendra lightly joked about their situation.

“The West is literally a blood bath,” Kendall said. “And hey, have your baby be due in the middle of all of this.”

The west is literally a blood bath and hey, have your baby be due in the middle of all of this Go ’s pic.twitter.com/3r7WTgejEr — Kendra Randle (@KendraRandle_) April 8, 2025

Julius remains present by his wife’s side during this important time. He will have big moments coming soon both on and off the court.

Timberwolves need Randle for a deep postseason run

As things currently stand the Timberwolves have the seventh seed. This means they would host a Play-In Tournament game. Ideally, they would like to avoid the Play-In and secure a top-six seed. Randle will play an important role in those hopes becoming a reality.

There is a four-way tie for the fifth seed featuring the Clippers, Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies. All these teams have a 46-32 record but are separated due to tiebreakers within their season series. With four games remaining, every win matters.

Minnesota will face the Grizzlies which will be a heavyweight showdown for playoff seeding. Their other three games are against the Bucks, Nets and Jazz, which are all winnable matchups. Anthony Edwards has led the way for the majority of the season but will need Randle to assist him in those efforts.