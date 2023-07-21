“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Skyhook!”: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ‘Teases’ Fans by Announcing the Latest Addition to His Arsenal of Moves

Victor Wembanyama is a talent that every NBA fan is looking forward to seeing play. Selected No.1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs, Wemby is exceptionally skilled. Some may even say he is one of the most skilled big men the league has ever seen. Standing at 7’4″, he is a force to be reckoned with. And, if a recent interview with Bleacher Report is to be believed, he could become even more dangerous. After all, he’s planning on adding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s skyhook to his arsenal.

Summer League 2023 is now over, and although the Cleveland Cavaliers won it all, Wemby’s performance still remains one of the major talking points. He played two of the Spurs’ Summer League games, and while he did not perform well on his debut, his second game was far more convincing. But, many wondered why he didn’t feature in any games after that. That’s because he’s focused on his NBA debut. He’s even forgoing the FIBA World Cup, all so that he can prepare for his first regular season game.

Victor Wembanyama announces his intention to add Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook to his arsenal

Over the years, there have been a few moves in the NBA that have been classified as unstoppable. James Harden’s stepback three, Dirk Nowitzki’s one-legged leaner, and Hakeem Olajuwon’s Dream Shake are but a few. However, the one that is widely considered to be the most unstoppable is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s skyhook.

The move was one that Kareem employed back in his college days after he was banned from dunking. Since then it has been his patented maneuver. But, what makes it his and his alone is the fact that no one has been able to replicate it.

Well, that could change very soon. Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs’ No.1 overall pick is already an incredibly skilled big man. He can do it all. He’s got the handles, the shooting, the defense, the finishing, the playmaking, and the post-game. And now, he’s about to add more to his arsenal, as he recently revealed in an interview that he is working on his skyhook.

“I’ve been working a little bit on my skyhook. You know my Kareem skyhook, and hopefully someday that can be a weapon to add!”

Wemby is already a very tricky opponent, and if he were to add the skyhook to his game, he is sure to become even more of a problem. That being said, only time will tell if he will be able to pull it off.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some sound advice for Wemby after his first Summer League game

The first game of Summer League didn’t go as planned for Victor Wembanyama. The French talent only managed a measly nine points. It was a poor performance, to say the least. But, after the game, Wemby received some words of encouragement from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who advised him, suggesting he still had things to learn.

“You have things to learn but as you see he’s an intelligent young man, he’ll get it done.”

Hopefully, the young man, dubbed by many as the “Alien” takes the Captain’s advice to heart. For, if he does, it is sure to make him a more complete player.